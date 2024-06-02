AT THE BEACH | A happy, humble grom who is a pleasure to surf with

Thirteen-year-old Mahle Ntsebeza is impressive.
She is a pathfinder, a pioneer, she marches to the beat of her own drum.
Very few young Xhosa women have surfing as their chosen sport, but Mahle is a water baby and she has loved swimming from the word go.
At age two she was in the home swimming pool and at age three she went for formal swimming lessons.
Today she swims for Vikings Swimming Club and is Victrix Ludorum at her school gala.
Best surfing friend Alexa Talbot says: “It’s so cool being out in the sea with Mahle because she is so brave and whenever the biggest wave of the set comes, she claims it.”
It was mom Sally Talbot who taught the two young ladies to surf together at the age of five.
Mahle is in grade 7 at Merrifield. Buy-in from her mom and dad in her surfing is a strong encouragement and already she has coach Greg Emslie and Mabuti from Jonginenge to look after her.
She has surfed many contests on our SA coastline and says her favourite movie is Soul Surfer from Bethany Hamilton.
This is quite something because the Hamilton movie is essentially a story about recovery after a shark attack.
Mahle tells me she is not afraid of sharks, but she does respect that they belong in the ocean and she is a visitor to their space.
She has not seen a shark in her eight years of surfing so far.
It would appear that the Hamilton tenacity has had an impact on Mahle because at the most recent Rip Curl Grom Search she paddled out in impressive big waves.
In all honesty this writer looked at the conditions and thought: “I am glad I do not have to paddle out in that.”
The conditions looked like a lot of work, but Mahle got in and gave it a good go to achieve a podium fourth position in the final.
Powerful waves at Nahoon Reef are a big deal for any primary school pupil.
Mahle comments: “Mom tells me I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Judging by her most recent Nahoon Reef outing, it appears she has taken her mom’s advice to heart.
Mahle has three brothers and three sisters.
As the youngest in the family, with a soft smile, she admits to me that she is the spoilt one.
One of her favourite local surfers is Zoe Steyn (good choice) and her favourite surfboard is an Australian 5’9” Darren Handley Design, ex Zoe Steyn.
It sure is nice to have an ex pro surfboard under your arm when you hit the beach.
Mahle keeps good company. Her other best surfing friend is Chelsea Fowles, whose dad is Josh and grandad Peter Fowles — a stronger surfing family you will not quickly find.
When she can, Mahle likes to go down to the beach with her big sister, who is studying architecture.
Big sister likes Taylor Swift and no surprise this is our young surf star’s favourite artist too.
It is a long way off, but Mahle might like to study marine biology as her aunt is a marine biologist and she dreams that one day she might own her own surf school.
Mahle’s really big dream is to represent SA at ISA world amateur surfing championships and there is reason to believe it is within her grasp.
She has a strong work ethic and rose to level four in gymnastics, but stepped away from the discipline to pursue her surfing possibilities.
If she was not a surfer, her sport would probably be swimming or water polo, she tells me.
Her best surfing result so far has been a fourth position at the U12 SA Championships in J-Bay.
She tells me she likes surfing competitions because they push her to improve her game, she meets new people, goes to new places and it allows her to see different styles of surfing.
She also enjoys her free surfing and training for learning new things and just having fun.
Mom surfer Sally Talbot says: “Mahle is such a great example to her peers.
“She shows such dedication and bravery with her surfing. A happy, humble grom who is a pleasure to surf with.”
From this writer's perspective, a pleasure to interview as well.
There is a quiet confidence about her. She is interactive, respectful and her answers are well thought out and meaningful.
I expect sponsors will find her to be an asset in their team.
Good luck Mahle.
Mahle Ntsebeza, 13, is in her element when she’s in the water
