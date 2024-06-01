WEATHER GURU | The diversity and resilience of nature when dealing with weather

Whenever I travel long distances I am always reminded of the diversity as well as the resilience of nature.
The main controlling factor of diversity is the weather.
We complain about the lack of rain in the Bay at about 635mm per annum, but imagine living on the West Coast in Paternoster with about 240mm of rain annually.
Then one has to contend with all that wind.
The moisture from the persistent fog in the area is the saving grace for its vegetation.
Just like in the Walvis Bay area there is always greenery found around buildings where condensation resulting from the fog drips off the eaves of buildings onto the ground.
This is nature’s way of harvesting the moisture of fog to sustain plant life in the area.
Fog harvesting is not a new concept and dates back to the Inca empire, where buckets were placed under trees to collect the condensation caused by fog.
SA boasts one of the first recorded projects of fog collection as far back as 1969.
Location, costs per litre and sustainability of such projects have not made them viable on a large scale.
This may change in certain areas in the future or in dire situations.
While travelling to the West Coast recently, we passed the Heights, an area just before Joubertina on the way to Cape Town on Route 62.
About five weeks before we passed there, they had a devastating fire in the wetland area.
We were absolutely amazed that in this short period the plant life had recovered to such an extent that there was more new green vegetation than cinders from the burn.
Then on the way back through the Bainskloof/Paarl area we were expecting to see a blackened countryside from the veld fires a few weeks before.
Granted, the area was not lush, but one could clearly see the fynbos making its mark on the mountainside.
I got a wry smile on my face and secretly wished that those “armchair environmentalists”, who claim that ridding an area of alien vegetation will turn it into a desert wasteland were there to witness our indigenous flora at work.
Wetlands, especially in the catchment areas of our region, are riddled with alien vegetation which sucks up millions of litres of water a daily.
This does not only affect indigenous flora, but also influences the amount of water flowing into our dam systems.
This is one major leak in the system that the public is rarely aware of and therefore does not complain about.
I am sure that inner-city leaks are a mere fraction of the water lost to alien vegetation.
This is why Working for Water and Working on Fire need a lot more support and funding if they are ever to make any impact on the eradication of alien vegetation.
Ultimately, they are a vital cog in ensuring a sustainable supply of potable water.
Combined dam levels:
Algoa System: Down from 71.23% to 71%
This week in history:
2011: Early snow in the Barkly East/Elliot region.
Weather Safety Tips:
Winter is a rest period for many deciduous trees, including aliens. In wet conditions, old and diseased trees can lose branches or topple in strong wind. Trim back these old and diseased trees.
