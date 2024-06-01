NMB GIG GUIDE

ONE ROOM LINEUP
Mainey Comedy Presents “An Evening of Laughter” at The One Room Music & Comedy Club in Central on Saturday.
Doors open at 7.30pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm.
The lineup includes Mainey, Mbu Many Laughs, Chantal, Nstika, and Nkosinathi, each bringing their unique humour and charm to the stage.
The show will be in English with hints of isiXhosa and Afrikaans.
Tickets cost R150 via Quicket.
Then on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8, the venue will host GQ Comedy’s Ma Se Kind by Dillan Oliphant.
The show will be in English and Afrikaans. Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets are R150 on Quicket.
On Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27, GQ Comedy presents “Ndumiso Lindi Live” at The One Room.
It will be in English and isiXhosa.
For one last time, Lindi brings his latest show, Boys Don’t Cry, to the city.
This is a uniquely engaging and hilariously relatable expression of the laughable moments in everyday life.
A dedication to his father, his life and times, the show is a personal comedy story that takes the audience on a laugh-a-minute journey through his life, words and wisdom.
Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available at R150 on Quicket.
FESTIVE CONCERT
The Feather Market Organ Society will host a festive concert to celebrate their 25th birthday on Sunday in the Feather Market Centre.
Enjoy the sounds of Dr Isabelle van Rensburg, Cantando@Algoa Choir conducted by Gustel Agenbag, and violin maestro David Bester.
The concert starts at 3pm.
Members, scholars and students enter for free, while the cost for non-members is R50, and R40 for pensioners.
Tea, coffee and CDs will be on sale.
WITS TRIO
The Wits Trio will perform at 3pm on Sunday May 26 at the Nelson Mandela University south campus auditorium.
This is a highlight on the Music Society of Port Elizabeth’s calendar.
The Wits Trio have established themselves as a prominent chamber music ensemble in SA.
The members are Malcolm Nay (piano), Susan Mouton (cello) and Zanta Hofmeyr (violin).
Founded in 2012 with their inaugural concert at Wits, they have performed for audiences throughout the country at major concert series and festivals ever since.
TRIVIA NIGHT
There will be a Trivia Night Fundraiser in aid of Cancer Assist for patients in and outside Gqeberha on Friday July 12 at 7pm at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Bookings: Milly, 062-419-2408
MARKET
The Re-Seconds Market will take place at the Londt Park Sports Club on Sunday, weather permitting, from 9am to 2pm.
New and old, everything craft and local, from clothing to plants, food stalls, home decor, antique collectables and jewellery will be on sale.
There will also be a jumping castle and live music.
Public entrance is free. Bring your own shopping bag.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
ARTIST WALKABOUT
The GFI Art Gallery in Central will be open on Saturday from 10am to 1pm with a walkabout and performance by artist Ant Keogh.
Entrance is free.
