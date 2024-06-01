A place where opulence, elegance and a family-feeling merge

Sometimes my job has perks and spending a weekend at Hunters Country House was definitely one of them as I was able to spend time pretending the luxurious really giant suite and private garden was actually my home — a place where I could become Walter Mitty and indulge in all sorts of fantasies of grandeur.
In my Mitty dreams I am a famous author like JK Rowling.
Hunters offers five-star accommodation that embraces the space and grand South African way.
All the suites are set in glorious gardens, some have their own private garden with a private swimming pool like the one we stayed in.
The estate is a celebration of trees, palms and shrubs creating a green oasis that almost feels Singapore-ish.
I got chatting to a British couple who were staying there and they were totally bemused at the size of the rooms and they asked me how big South African homes were, if this was a hotel suite.
I think of my Turkish friends or Hong Kong, for that matter, and no doubt any accommodation so generous would accommodate a family.
There is something about a property that is owner run that is palpable.
It’s the attention to detail, but also touches like the library.
The Hunter family clearly care deeply about this property and their staff — and this translates into a feeling of real welcome.
There are whippet dog sculptures about the property all collected and commissioned by owners Jill and Craig Hunter — since they are part of the Hunter Clan’s Coat of Arms which signifies courage, loyalty and vigilance, I am told.
On arrival, we were warmly greeted literally as we opened the car door, lead through to the reception area and offered a glass of bubbly or sherry in crystal glasses of course.
This first impression is one of timeless elegance, fat-stuffed sofas the kind you sink into, once-off antique wooden pieces, beautiful old carpets, bespoke art pieces ... kind of a time warp into a bygone era of elegance.
The lounge area has a loft with a library adding that homely touch.
Rather like the games in the sunny conservatory room add that element of fun.
There are various rooms to choose from; garden or pool suites, the orchard rooms and terrace rooms, a combination of thatched and unthatched room; every one plush and peaceful — tastefully decorated in a restful palette, accented with romantic touches.
The Pool suite was ours for the weekend and it was beyond expectation.
There is an entire lounge area opening out onto a private terrace, garden and swimming pool.
The pool recliner cushions are in place to simply flop onto — and then they are brought in at night.
Though it was a bit cold to swim at this time of the year, what I found particularly endearing was how that pool stays crystal clear.
I never once saw a person skimming leaves, there is no sucking sound from a creepy crawly, but no sooner do leaves fall in the pool than the invisible leaf fairy takes clears them away.
Must be the same fairy that turns the bed down at night and leaves sleep-well notes and chocolates?
The private garden, and the whole estate for that matter, is manicured to within an inch of its life and is resplendent with all sorts of palms and trees, shrubs, that make for the perfect green oasis.
Suites are far apart from one another that you don’t hear or see anybody else.
You will almost certainly see a Knysna loerie in the trees.
When it comes to the bedroom, I could so live here permanently!
You could dance in here, it’s that big with snow-white linen one would expect, blankets, cushions, a chair to recline it, you name it.
The décor has been changed in the last year or so and the trendy wallpaper above the wall of the bed brings in a contemporary touch.
There is a dressing room with enough cupboards to keep an entire wardrobe, a writing desk and hanging up are the soft dressing gowns and slippers.
The bathroom was my favourite place.
Needless to say, there is a his and her washbasin area, but the bath stands in the middle of the room beneath a skylight built into the thatch so you can stargaze at night by candlelight or watch the sky and clouds drifting above.
This bath has to have been built for two people because it’s so huge that if you want to soak in the bath-salts they give you, you need to do it with two in the tub so you don’t slip down.
There is a fireplace in the lounge, but there is also air-conditioning throughout the suite to create the perfect indoor temperature come summer or winter.
There is a heated towel rail and a heater in the bathroom.
I can’t actually think of any creature comfort that isn’t provided.
Goes without saying there is WiFi and TVs, a telephone next to the bed should you want to order room service or perhaps a picnic to have in your private garden.
Hunters Country House is located half way between Knysna and Plett, situated in lush indigenous forests and framed by the Tsitsikamma mountains.
Once you enter the property you could be anywhere at all even though it only took 20 minutes to get there from Knysna.
Though Hunters is perfectly located near wine-farms or animal sanctuaries in the area, we stuck to the estate for the weekend.
It’s quite possible to wander the grounds for hours. In fact, it reminded me of Kirstenbosch Gardens without seeing another person.
In case you have the need to exercise, there is a gym and yoga studio at Hunters.
While Hunters Country House is the perfect romantic high-end getaway, believe it or not, it’s also the ultimate family getaway.
Their Cubs Corner is a secure area where children can play outdoors in a small paddling pool, climbing frame or sandpit.
Indoors there are paints, books and all sorts of toys to keep kids happy for hours.
Best of all for parents is that there are babysitting facilities that can be arranged so you can happily leave your children playing.
And there is a children’s menu available.
When it comes to eating, which is always a big part of any stay, the restaurant at Hunters is nothing short of heaven.
The breakfast buffet which is served in the sunny conservatory is as bountiful as a breakfast could get.
From a wide choice of fruit, to cereals, yoghurt, cold meats and cheeses, home-baked croissants that melt in your mouth, to seed bread and muffins, it is a laden table.
I couldn’t help thinking with some guilt that this spread alone would feed a family in Gaza for a week.
I didn’t need it, but I ordered from the cooked breakfast menu and the eggs Benedict with salmon was out of this world.
Dinner is served in the intimate dining room and should you wish to book a private dining room you can do that too.
Head chef Louis Jansen has been there for many years and he says he strives for world-class cuisine infused with South African flavours, inspired by his Cape Malay Heritage.
Jansen says each dish should tell a story. My lamb curry with a perfect papadum certainly did.
And if you are staying longer than a night, a short walk from any of the rooms is Zinzi Restaurant.
It’s considered a flagship eatery on the Garden Route and it has a totally different vibe than the Hunters restaurant.
It’s stylish, somewhat funky and the food is fabulous — something that most locals on the Garden Route know since they are regular customers.
The motto here is that “food is a journey and every journey should be an inspiration”.
Both restaurants have bespoke wine menus and knowledgeable waiters on hand to narrate them.
The property has its very own little chapel, so it’s the perfect wedding venue.
Hunters Country House, part of the Hunter Hotels, has three properties situated in SA namely Gorah, Tsala, and Hunter’s Country House all offering 5-star accommodation and service they describe as “world-class”. I can’t argue with that.
The team at Hunter Hotels has more than 100 years of experience in the travel industry and they too have explored Southern Africa.
Of course, guests are predominantly from overseas (given it’s not cheap), but many South Africans have cottoned onto staycations and come to Hunters for a special treat.
Check for South African residents’ special rates.
Weekender
A place where opulence, elegance and a family-feeling merge
Hunters Country House is a world-class establishment situated in lush indigenous forests
Image: supplied
Weekender
