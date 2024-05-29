This is not the first time DJ Shimza has been accused of benefiting from his affiliations with ANC.
Nothing was off limits when he engaged in an X war with controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai after Ntsiki alluded to Tyla being an “industry plant” (someone who presents as independent despite having industry or corporate connections) following her Grammy win.
“I’m worried ukuthi what is the West up to. This is a lot of SA PR and we love Tyla but Katt Williams was right, some are plants,” she wrote.
Responding to her X post, Shimza said Ntsiki was a digital witch for seeing fault in another person's success.
“Imagine using a has-been who wakes up useless every day to always find fault in other people's success for clout. You are a digital moloi wena, uthakatha on Twitter,” he wrote.
That was the beginning of several clapbacks from the two stars, where Ntsiki claimed the DJ got this far in his career because of his partner Athi Geleba, who is affiliated with the ANC.
“You are literally funded by ANC, with zero hit songs just a good hook-up, but they don’t call it couch casting when it’s men. Not you houseboy. No,” Ntsiki wrote.
Mmusi Maimane trolls DJ Shimza for promoting ANC
Journalist
Image: Screenshot
Mmusi Maimane shunned DJ Shimza for promoting the ANC.
As Mzansi headed to the polls on Wednesday, Shimza took to his timeline sharing the ANC emblem.
In response to his post, Mmusi, the leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa), claimed the artist had been benefiting from the ruling party: “You're the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits.”
This is not the first time DJ Shimza has been accused of benefiting from his affiliations with ANC.
Nothing was off limits when he engaged in an X war with controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai after Ntsiki alluded to Tyla being an “industry plant” (someone who presents as independent despite having industry or corporate connections) following her Grammy win.
“I’m worried ukuthi what is the West up to. This is a lot of SA PR and we love Tyla but Katt Williams was right, some are plants,” she wrote.
Responding to her X post, Shimza said Ntsiki was a digital witch for seeing fault in another person's success.
“Imagine using a has-been who wakes up useless every day to always find fault in other people's success for clout. You are a digital moloi wena, uthakatha on Twitter,” he wrote.
That was the beginning of several clapbacks from the two stars, where Ntsiki claimed the DJ got this far in his career because of his partner Athi Geleba, who is affiliated with the ANC.
“You are literally funded by ANC, with zero hit songs just a good hook-up, but they don’t call it couch casting when it’s men. Not you houseboy. No,” Ntsiki wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle