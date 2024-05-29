Leisure

#ElectionDay | Somizi, Gigi Lamayne and other celebs show off their marked left thumbs

30 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Gigi Lamayne shares a picture of her at a voting station on election day.
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Lamayne

While many public figures have used their platforms to encourage their followers to vote, they have also shared images of them casting their ballots.

On Wednesday some of Mzansi's A-listers took to their timelines to share their experience, from queuing to having their left thumbs marked. 

Somizi Mhlongo, Pabi Moloi, Gigi Lamayne, Zola 7 and Cassper Nyovest were among those spotted in the queues. 

“X marks the spot!!! Go out and cast your vote guys, let's make a difference and build our country,” Zola 7 wrote. 

See some of the pictures below:

