ElectionDay | Somizi, Gigi Lamayne and other celebs show off their marked left thumbs

While many public figures have used their platforms to encourage their followers to vote, they have also shared images of them casting their ballots.
On Wednesday some of Mzansi's A-listers took to their timelines to share their experience, from queuing to having their left thumbs marked.
Somizi Mhlongo, Pabi Moloi, Gigi Lamayne, Zola 7 and Cassper Nyovest were among those spotted in the queues.
“X marks the spot!!! Go out and cast your vote guys, let's make a difference and build our country,” Zola 7 wrote.
See some of the pictures below:
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Lamayne
