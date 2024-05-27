Doja Cat has always spoken openly about her father, saying “she has never met him” but has seen him commenting on her social media posts.
'You are a b*tch' — Doja Cat drags her father Dumisani Dlamini
Doja Cat has again put her father on blast for allegedly being an absent father.
The American singer called her father actor Dumisani Dlamini a “dead beat” in an updated X bio, writing: “My dad's a deadbeat but I did well.”
On Monday, Doja Cat shot up trends lists after she took to her Instagram timeline, writing: “Dad, let me know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet because you are a b*tch.”
Despite numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE‚ Dumisani could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing this article.
Doja Cat has always spoken openly about her father, saying “she has never met him” but has seen him commenting on her social media posts.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani said after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them Doja Cat.
After 15 years Dumisani returned to South Africa and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful, though he maintained contact with his children.
“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”
Dumisani, who has gushed over Doja Cat's global success, said his legacy is his children.
“I’m proud of her for what she has achieved. I’m not surprised because it’s in the blood. All my children are talented. South Africa should be proud of such a great talent coming from us.”
