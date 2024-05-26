Perched on the sand, with wraparound sea views, Lookout Deck is hard to beat

If you are visiting the Garden Route area then the Lookout Deck in Plettenberg Bay is the place to experience the iconic feeling that only this region has to offer.
Where else can you sit practically on the beach, within spitting distance of the sea and enjoy anything from prawns to a hamburger and any cocktail that tickles your fancy. And there’s no hurry... in fact there’s every reason to stay for hours.
If you are a local, then you know about Lookout Deck, nestled in the picture-perfect town of Plettenberg Bay.
And if you got lazy and forgot why you live on the Garden Route, it’s time to hit the Lookout Deck to remember just why being in this part of the world is a privilege. People drive through from George and Mossel Bay to while the day away here.
Lookout Deck is situated overlooking the pristine Blue Flag Lookout Beach. It’s perfect for a Sunday lunch because then you can make a day out of it.
A walk on the beach first is a must ... locals know this is the one beach where you might be lucky enough to find a pansy shell. If it’s warm enough, it offers a good safe swim.
It’s always fascinating for me to see the sand art on this beach. For tips, a bunch of guys create huge sand mermaids and creatures which are always the pop-up gallery for the day.
What makes Lookout Deck special is that there is a generous outside eating area where you are literally just above the sand, with wraparound sea views.
From here the sea has never looked so splendid and it’s common to see dolphins frolicking and whales, now they are coming back for the winter.
It’s the perfect spot for a family outing because children can play on the beach and you can keep an eye on them while indulging in an icy beer.
The atmosphere is laid-back so it’s not an issue to come off the beach with flip-flops and shorts. It’s the place to be to meet friends for a long lunch.
On Sundays, they mostly have live music, which adds to the vibe.
This restaurant has been a part of the furniture in Plett for more than 30 years. It was acquired by the Life and Brand portfolio in 2018.
The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic tested the resilience of hospitality industries worldwide, and Lookout Deck was no exception.
However, during these trying times, the unwavering support of the local community shone through.
To serve the locals, Lookout Deck introduced a drive-in system, allowing guests to enjoy their meals from the comfort of their cars in the parking lot.
This innovative approach garnered a significant following and helped sustain the business until restrictions eased.
Those who went for Lookout Lunch in their cars won’t forget the experience — it was a memorable Covid-occasion rather like a drive-in with no movie — and the one time that most families were allowed to eat in the car.
As restrictions lifted and business gradually returned to normal, Lookout Deck experienced a record-breaking season in 2023, a testament to the strong support of locals and also patronage from visitors from around the country and overseas.
Though it seats 200 people, it retains the feeling of intimacy at your table.
It goes without saying that food here is an attraction (it has to vie with the views of course), offering everything from a very affordable breakfast of R52 to a lunch or a dinner.
What especially appeals to me is that though it’s best to sit on the deck, the inside area has huge windows overlooking the beach and the sea, so if the weather doesn’t play ball, it’s cosy inside.
Chef Sethu has been here for many years and has an extensive offering on the menu. From one of the best burgers in the area, to fresh fish and prawns, pasta, to lamb curry, there is something up everyone’s alley. Apparently, the Barone cheesecake is his signature dessert.
I don’t drink cocktails because, somehow, I find they are always cloyingly sweet, but just for the hell of it I had a Pornstar Martini made from Absolut vodka, granadilla liqueur, passion fruit and sparkling wine.
It’s going to become my go-to cocktail here because it was fresh and breezy, perfect for the mood.
When it comes to seafood, you are spoilt for choice and the usual suspects, such as fish and chips, are on the menu.
It’s not cheap, but then seafood isn’t cheap anywhere any more. Their grilled calamari is dusted in Cajun spice, there’s a pint O’ Prawns on the menu, kingklip bites, tempura prawns with a sticky sweet chilli sauce, a mussel pot.
We were with friends from Greece and they were totally blown away with the seared tuna with sesame seeds served medium rare with tomato and cucumber salsa, slaw and wasabi aioli.
A word of advice when it comes to choosing prawns is to order them with lemon and butter which is what our waiter Asanda Bonani suggested. I had the peri-peri prawns and will rather in future add my own chilli.
A beer is sometimes thrown in with a burger as a special, the seafood pasta has generous lashings of mussels, fish and calamari done in a pomodoro sauce.
Suffice to say the menu is a good few pages long and there is no way you won’t find that exact something you feel like eating.
And by the way, Lookout serves those fat rustic fries, not the skinny jobs, that are golden and crisp but melt in your mouth and contribute 10,000 calories extra per meal because you need to eat the very last one.
Lookout Deck is always buzzing, a hive of happiness, and this restaurant is one of my absolute favourites not only for the food, but for the whole experience of being on the beach without actually having your toes in the sand.
A day out here should serve to remind us locals of just how damned lucky we are to live here.
