Leisure

Rock climbing becomes a journey of discovery in majestic surroundings

Adventure enthusiast Mark Mannheim shares his passion for adventure with others under his brand, Amatole Adventures

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 25 May 2024

We chat to Mark Mannheim about the exciting adventure activities he offers under his brand, Amatole Adventures. 

Q: What service or product do you provide?  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read