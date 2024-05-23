DJ Zinhle is to return to Durban.
Last year the Umlilo hit maker said she had no plans to visit the city where the father of her child, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was shot dead on February 10 2023.
DJ Zinhle was to perform at the Fact Durban Rocks event at the Durban July 2023 but said she was not comfortable travelling to the city.
“I'm not ready for Durban. Emotionally, I'm not ready. I get anxious thinking about being in Durban. It's going to be a while before I can be in Durban,” she said.
“I'm going through the most. Forget about seeing me in Durban. It's not that I am mad at Durban. It's just hard. It's only been three months since Kiernan died, so maybe with time. But I'm hoping I never change my mind.”
Now DJ Zinhle is booked to perform at People's Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium with DJ Tira, Zuluboy, Big Zulu and others.
DJ Zinhle returns to Durban
