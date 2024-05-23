DJ Sbu to host podcast festival, while preparing for return to TV, new music and book

Entrepreneur and Radio 2000 breakfast host DJ Sbu is hoping to attract the attention of new podcast creators and subscribers.
The DJ, whose real name is Sibusiso Leope, is hosting a South African Podcast and Music Festival at Emperors Palace casino on June 14-15.
“We want it to be something big that brings the whole industry together and to build the community around podcasting, also incorporating different podcasters, especially the younger ones to give them opportunity to interact with bigger podcasters. That's why I came up with the idea,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“I'll also be recording my own podcast episode there, giving talks at the festival and DJing there.”
Two months ago, the popular radio anchor took over the Radio 2000 breakfast show as the station bid farewell to Glen Lewis, who has reportedly joined Kaya FM.
“Being part of Radio 2000 has been amazing and the team welcomed me warmly. I'm part of the fastest-growing radio station in the country, I've been getting positive feedback from listeners and from social media.
“I really missed radio. It's been almost a decade since I've been off radio. Everything came from my radio success. No one gets a second chance like this. Sometimes God shows you who he really is, mainstream is different from internet”, said DJ Sbu.
“The success of my podcast Hustlers Corner has been overwhelming.”
Sbu said, however, he had to adapt to the new format. “I had to start from scratch, from nothing. Mac G has shown us that you can crack a million subscribers and you can take this thing and go crazy with it. Seeing my podcast grow from zero subscribers to 300,000 has been amazing.
“I also think the reason I got an opportunity to go on radio is that I didn't sleep on myself, I never stopped sharpening my broadcasting skills. I was online on the internet building my podcast, and I also think that's another reason the SABC called me back to its platform”, said DJ Sbu.
The TS Records owner says he is returning to the music scene and also finishing off writing his fourth book, “My book is dropping simultaneously with my album. That's why I'm writing like crazy.”
He'll also be back on the small screens in less than a year.
He says he is working on a TV show but cannot say more about it for now.
