Actor Dingaan Khumalo is looking forward to his role in a new drama series, Ha Molefi, to be aired on Mzansi Magic next month.
Dingaan, fondly known for his character in SABC's Muvhango as James Motsamai, said the role he'll be portraying is Ntate Molefi, a traditional, old-fashioned man.
The new show will see a father and son duo forced to confront their differences after a tragedy in the family.
“I am a newly widowed father, not used to anything out of the ordinary, who believes in his laid-back lifestyle. I love kwaito music and am in love with my gusheshe [BMW 325is] — that's Ntate Molefi for you,” he said.
Dingaan said working on Ha Molefi was refreshing as it was his first time working under that production house.
“I've been on TV for 25 years. There were refreshing people and energy — and we had to respect people's genders, something new which was close to me that I had to practise myself, and I'm proud of myself. In Ha Molefi my son is gay and Ntate Molefi isn't used to that type of arrangement. When his mother passes on, his father has to adapt and love him the way he is and try to live with him under one roof.”
The difference between his characters in Muvhango and Ha Molefi is James is business-minded and focusing on growing the company, while Ntate Molefi is a good neighbour and friend, trying to be a good father to his son, he said.
“In the future I'll be looking to land a role in an international movie — and that's a promise,” he added.
Dingaan Khumalo to star as widowed father in new TV series 'Ha Molefi'
Image: Instagram/Dingaan Mokebe kaKhumalo
