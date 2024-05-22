‘I was already checked out’ – Sorisha Naidoo storms off barefoot during #RHOD reunion

“It was very hard to watch the final episode and not feel a certain way about it. I feel very disheartened that nobody felt they had to apologise to me. By the time the apology was trying to come through at the reunion, I was over it. I was already checked out,” she said.
Sorisha Naidoo says her return on The Real Housewives of Durban season 5 is conditional after she walked off set at the season 4 reunion.
The dramatic season has resulted in the ladies splitting into two groups, with those in each camp not seeing eye to eye, getting confrontational and hurling below-the-belt insults.
Sorisha's marriage to businessman Vivian Reddy was among the talking points.
Maria's “gusband” Neil had previously made comments about Sorisha being a side-chick and allegedly “said nasty things” about Oceans Mall, which is co-developed by her husband.
When addressing the comments, Sorisha got emotional, saying Neil was a “non-factual person” chasing her for clout. She then took off her golden stilettos and walked off set barefoot.
