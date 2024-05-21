Gugu Gumede has revealed the secret behind her weight loss.
The actress and director made a comeback on her YouTube channel on Monday saying she underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery on January 29.
"After losing 30kgs in four months, I'm finally sharing my honest experience with weightloss surgery," she said.
In the video, Gugu reflected on gaining weight after she stopped breastfeeding and could not control her intake which put her health at risk.
“I just got to this place where I was just so unhappy. I was unhappy with the weight, and with how I felt physically. I didn't feel good, my feet would hurt. I literally would go to bed at night and my heart would be pounding so much, and I was so scared because I had high blood pressure. I knew that I was now at a high risk of becoming a chronic patient,” she said.
“I wanted to get the gastric sleeve because I wanted to limit the amount of food I was eating.”
Gugu said while she did not suggest surgery for everyone struggling with their weight, she was happy she did it after losing 30kg in two months after the procedure.
“It has been a very tough journey at first, but now honestly I am not finding it difficult. I had a difficult three days about two weeks post-op. I struggled mentally because I was like, what in the world did I just do to myself, did I just ruin my life?
“I was just seeing people binge eating on set and I knew I was never going to be able to do that again. But then I realised why I did this and realised what a beautiful gift I had given myself. I'm so much happier, I feel so much lighter, and my blood pressure is now regulated. It's normal.”
WATCH | Gugu Gumede gets candid about losing 30kg through weight loss surgery
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Gugu Gumede
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is another celebrity who has been refreshingly open about her body transformation journey despite praise and criticism from fans when she previously had liposuction.
The reality TV star and media personality recently revealed she was having liposuction again in September.
“I'm close to my goals but I'll be honest and admit it is also a work in progress. For example, I'm going in for my second liposuction in September for my stomach because I'm still dealing with a lot of skin excess. In addition to that I'm exercising and eating right, so I'm constantly working at improving my physique. I'm not done yet.”
