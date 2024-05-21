Leisure

'I'm not confused, I'm an adult ' — Papa Penny says he cannot be bought by any political party

By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI - 21 May 2024
Reality TV star Papa Penny has cut his ties with the ANC. File photo.
“I'm not confused, I'm an adult and a leader in society, I cannot be bought”.

These are the words of legendary Tsonga singer Papa Penny after news that the ANC allegedly offered him R15m not to join the newly formed MP Party.

On Saturday, Gezane Kobane was among the supporters at the MK Party's election manifesto rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and even performed on stage. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Penny said the ANC is using propaganda to confuse the masses,

“They are the ones who decided to put a price tag over my head and to make it seem as if MK Party gave me more. I know nothing about that R15m. Why would they give me that money while they're failing to give people service delivery? ... it doesn't make sense to me,” he said.

“If they were doing right things to the people, this very time should've been theirs. But no, they want to go around fooling the masses again in believing their lies of service delivery, creating jobs, building proper roads and a world class health sector. But it's not the case.” 

