NaakMusiQ says he's not scared to take on white collar exhibition fighter Phumlani Njilo after he challenged him to a celebrity boxing match.
A source revealed to TshisaLIVE that the actor and DJ's management were negotiating a contract with Phumlani to fight at the Durban July pre-party on July 5.
NaakMusiQ holds the championship belt after winning his bout against rapper Cassper Nyovest in 2022, and Phumlani has one loss and seven wins, which include his fight against rapper Big Zulu and Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala.
When TshisaLIVE asked NaakMusiQ if he was willing to accept Phumlani's challenge he answered. “Yes, I’d definitely take up the offer to fight him.”
NaakMusiQ, real name Anga Makubalo, has shifted gears in his career. He played lead on Netflix's Smart Casuals, and has penetrated the international market as an Afro house DJ.
“I’ve completely shifted from the sound everyone knew me for and have embarked on a new journey making Afro house, which has a particularly big reach in Europe and other parts of the world,” he said.
“This was an intentional move as I have been doing the same thing in South Africa for close to a decade-and-a-half. I think change is good, and I love a challenge.”
He has a career spanning more than a decade in showbiz as a model, presenter, actor, singer and DJ.
NaakMusiQ said his fans have a lot to anticipate as he has many announcements in the pipeline.
“I’d always wanted to do Afro house, and I thought last year was the perfect time to start. Fast forward to 2024, and there is a lot in the pipeline. Lots of new releases are coming with record labels in London and New York.”
‘I love a challenge’ — NaakMusiQ chats stepping into the boxing ring and bagging international gigs
Journalist
Image: Supplied
