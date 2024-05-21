Dumisani Dlamini will be on our small screens again after bagging a role on etv's Isitha.
This time around he'll be portraying the role of Nsimbi.
Dumisani is popularly known for various roles in the past three decades. One of them is was starring as Crocodile in Sarafina alongside US actor Whoopi Goldberg.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dlamini said he loves the challenge and is happy to be part of the Black Brain production. “I'll be playing an interesting character, Nsimbi. He is a rich man from KZN and will be facing off with Rebecca Mabuza in the story. Nsimbi will be shaking things up in Isitha. The viewers will grow to love me,” he said.
Dlamini explained how he landed a role in Isitha. “Mandla N contacted me and explained the story idea of the role I'll be playing and I understood what he was talking about, and already I'm killing it on set.”
The actor stated he can produce, direct and he's an artist. “Looking back I wouldn't have fathered a superstar[American rapper and singer Doja Cat] if I wasn't an artist myself. It is in our bloodline to be in the creative arts space.”
Dlamini said later this year he'll be releasing an Afro-pop and kwaito single
Dumisani Dlamini talks about landing a new role and his plans to launch a kwaito single
“I wouldn't have fathered a superstar if I wasn't an artist myself,”
Image: Instagram/ Dumisani Dlamini
