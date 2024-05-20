Comedian Felix Hlophe has allegedly joined the MK Party.
On Saturday, he was among the supporters at Orlando Stadium during the party's election manifesto rally.
Felix posted a picture of himself meeting former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla a few weeks ago which got a lot of reaction from his followers.
“Hau Hlophe no Mkhonto Wesizwe,” one social media user wrote.
“I think I'll vote for them since you canvassing for them,” another wrote.
Sources close to the Gagasi FM DJ suggest he travelled from Durban to Johannesburg to listen to Zuma's address.
“Hlophe is a member and feels that there's a lot he can change as far as changing lives of artists in the entertainment industry. What happened to the artists during Covid-19 really broke his heart. So MK will definitely give artists a voice about the challenges they're facing,” said a source.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Felix on the matter, however he refused to comment on his involvement with the MK Party, “I'll vote for the party of my choice that will treat everybody equally, that's all I can say,” he said.
Another one! Felix Hlophe endorses MK Party
Image: Instagram/Felix Hlophe
