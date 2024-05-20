Rosemary oil has blown up in the hair care community, with claims it can increase hair growth when applied to the scalp. Carnosic acid, a chemical compound found in the plant, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help stimulate nerve endings.
Hair-raising trends to avoid on TikTok
Whether it is heatless curls or double shampooing, see how these trends work and what might go wrong if you try them
It’s no secret that haircare hacks and tricks are part of the many trends that dominate TikTok.
Whether it is tips on managing textured hair or keeping up with the latest fads, the space has become a go-to resource for many.
Knowing how overwhelming the amount of information can be, Remy hair extension salon expert Charlie Winman at foxyhair.com has offered the do’s and don’ts of the most popular hair care trends.
#HeatlessCurls — 8.9-billion views
Using too much heat is bad for hair and can cause breakage and dryness. Heatless curls allow you to wake up with perfect waves without the damage, in theory.
There are a few different tools you can use, such as socks, a dressing gown cord, or a specially designed heatless curling rod.
Like most things, there is a learning curve when trying heatless curls. Some twist the hair around the tool, while others use a braid-like technique which can be fiddly and difficult to get the hang of. Don’t try these for the first time if you have important plans the next day as they might not turn out perfect on the first go.
Those with short hair may also struggle as it can be difficult to wrap the shorter pieces from the back of your head and keep them secure. Depending on your hair type, the curls may not last as long as they would from using heat. Try using different hair products, such as mousse, hair spray or gel, to keep them in place for longer.
#RosemaryOil — 3.1-billion views
Rosemary oil has blown up in the hair care community, with claims it can increase hair growth when applied to the scalp. Carnosic acid, a chemical compound found in the plant, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help stimulate nerve endings.
Make sure the rosemary oil you purchase is mixed with a “carrier oil”, which dilutes essential oils and “carries” them into the skin in a safe concentration. This is because rosemary oil by itself is too strong and can cause damage to your scalp. If you make your own, you could use coconut or jojoba as the carrier oil.
Shelf life can vary from a week to a few months, so it's best to store your oil in the fridge and check for changes in smell or colour.
The most popular method is applying the oil onto the scalp and massaging it in, either with your fingers or a scalp massager. How long you choose to leave it in depends on your hair type and how much time you have available.
If you have fine or oily hair, half an hour is recommended, but ensure you wash it out well afterwards. For long, thick hair, you can leave it on for a few hours. Oiling your hair once a week on a hair wash day is a good rule of thumb.
It is important to note rosemary oil is not a quick or guaranteed fix. It could more than over six months of consistent use to see results. There is also no way to increase the speed of hair growth, only to improve the amount of hair growth. Hair growth is influenced by genetics and age, which means this won’t be a miracle solution for everybody.
#HairDusting — 24.2-million views
Hair dusting is a technique where you cut off your split ends strand by strand. It can be done by professionals in a salon, or at home, and the process allows you to keep the length and shape of your hair while removing the visible damage.
The first thing you’ll need is a pair of hair-cutting scissors. Don’t use standard kitchen ones as the blades need to be sharp and thin to get a precise cut. Section your hair, then loop the hair under your index finger and over your middle finger tightly. Move your fingers down the hair slowly and snip off any split ends that poke out. You can also twist your hair and do the same thing.
This is a very time-consuming process, particularly if you have thick hair, as you’re cutting individual strands. Don’t go into this process expecting to catch every split end on your head. You also need to be careful you only cut ends that have split and not healthy strands as this can affect your hair density in the long run.
Those with curly hair or textured hair, and those who have layers, may need to experiment with different techniques to get their split ends to become visible, but there are several tutorials available online. If you’re not confident you can find the split ends, visit a hairdresser who specialises in your hair type to get the best result.
#DoubleShampooing — 7-million views
The idea of double shampooing or double cleansing is that the first wash breaks down any oils, dirt or buildup on your scalp, while the second helps to wash away these impurities, particularly any stubborn products on the hair.
However, this method might not suit everyone. If you have a dry scalp, shampooing more than once can strip the hair of its natural oils, causing dandruff and irritation. This is also true if you like to wash your hair every day, so if you want to start double cleansing your routine might need to change.
Make sure to only target your scalp when double shampooing as the lengths of your hair don’t produce any oil and will, therefore, be dryer to begin with. Use a hair mask or conditioner through your ends afterwards for soft, hydrated hair.
