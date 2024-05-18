Doja Cat has always spoken openly about her father saying she has never met him but has seen him commenting on his pictures.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani revealed after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he had decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them being Doja Cat.
After 15 years Dumisani returned to South Africa and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful though he maintained contact with his children.
“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”
Dumisani, who has gushed over Doja Cat's global success, said his legacy is his children.
“I’m so proud of her for what she has achieved. I’m not surprised because it’s in the blood. In fact, all my kids are very talented. I think South Africa as a whole should be proud of such a great talent coming from us.”
Doja Cat calls her father actor Dumisani Dlamini a 'deadbeat'
“My dads a deadbeat but I did well,”
Doja Cat has labelled her father actor Dumisani Dlamini a “dead beat”.
The American singer, whose real name is Zandile Dlamini, recently updated her X bio writing: “My dad's a deadbeat but I did well.”
