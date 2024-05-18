Kelly Khumalo says she no longer watches the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Footballer Senzo, who was Kelly's boyfriend, was killed in October 2014 at her family home in Vosloorus. Among those in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly, her sister Zandi, her mother Ntombi, her son Christian, Senzo's friends Tumelo and Mthoko and Longwe Twala.
The singer, who has maintained her innocence for nine years said she was trusting the process.
“For me to keep sane, and for me to remain in place of faith and trusting God. I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail,” she said in an interview on Ukhozi FM.
“It becomes a reminder of something that didn't sit right with you at all. When you think it's over, it starts over, so you must stay away for your mental health and wait for God's time. God is not a man that he should lie, so you remain and hold on to that and trust the process.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Kelly Khumalo explains why she doesn't watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Kelly Khumalo says she no longer watches the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Footballer Senzo, who was Kelly's boyfriend, was killed in October 2014 at her family home in Vosloorus. Among those in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly, her sister Zandi, her mother Ntombi, her son Christian, Senzo's friends Tumelo and Mthoko and Longwe Twala.
The singer, who has maintained her innocence for nine years said she was trusting the process.
“For me to keep sane, and for me to remain in place of faith and trusting God. I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail,” she said in an interview on Ukhozi FM.
“It becomes a reminder of something that didn't sit right with you at all. When you think it's over, it starts over, so you must stay away for your mental health and wait for God's time. God is not a man that he should lie, so you remain and hold on to that and trust the process.”
Watch the video below:
In March, Kelly shot up trends lists after she was implicated as the person who allegedly gave the instructions to kill Senzo, her then-boyfriend and father of her child.
This emerged in a statement by the lead investigator in the murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda.
In April, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who is representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, suggested evidence was “cooked up” saying the shooter was not among the five men on trial and was killed when a shot was fired from a gun owned by Longwe during an argument with his then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure