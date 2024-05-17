WEATHER GURU | Dwindling rainfall averages a threat to water security

Whenever the weather does not confirm to the public’s perception of normal weather, I hear cries that the climate is changing and is not what it used to be at this time of the year.
Experts in fact claim that one associates the weather of your formative years as being the norm.
A climate norm is considered to be over a period of 30 years so as to include two peaks and two troughs.
The proverbial seven years of plenty and the seven years of famine, as contained in the Old Testament, is possibly the basis for this.
After we published the latest dam levels, a reader asked to check our rainfall patterns over the long term to see if there is a shift in our rainfall regime.
The long-term average rainfall for the Bay is 636mm (1900-2023).
Before 2000 (1900-1999), the average was 645mm and after 2000 (2000-2023) it was 601mm.
The period 2013 (after last exceptional rains) until 2023 is the major contributing factor for this, when the average was a mere 540mm.
If we take separate 30-year periods from 1900, we can see how the average rainfall has dropped considerably.
Average rainfall:
1900-1930 — 659mm
1930-1960 — 662mm
1960-1990 — 624mm
1990- 2010 — 579mm
There can be no doubt that the average rainfall is decreasing and could become the new norm.
It seems that the 1981 flood was the watershed, with the average before being 664mm and thereafter 579mm.
That is a difference of 85mm and mainly attributed to two of the worst droughts in our history in a 40-year period, namely 1982-1991 with 508mm and 2013-2022 with 540mm averages.
Your perceptions of the Bay’s rainfall will be very different if your formative years were 1982 to 1991, when the average rainfall was 508mm, compared with somebody whose formative years were 1974 to 1983, when the average rainfall was 718mm.
That is a massive 210mm difference.
This cannot be attributed to the cyclical nature of weather, but can be a basis for substantiating climate change.
If the latter is to be expected and we are just holding our heads above water in providing sufficient potable water for the metro, the future looks very bleak, considering increased urbanisation and population growth.
To delay necessitated draconian regulations for as long as possible, we must accept the change in rainfall regime and change our way of thinking, lifestyles and even our environment, to fit in with these changes in rainfall.
Combined dam levels:
Algoa System: Down from 72.03% to 71.66%
This week in history:
1916 Cradock: Widespread flooding in the area.
Weather Safety Tips:
Whenever harvesting and storing water, add a disinfectant product, or filter or boil water before drinking.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests
WEATHER GURU | Dwindling rainfall averages a threat to water security
Image: SUPPLIED
Whenever the weather does not confirm to the public’s perception of normal weather, I hear cries that the climate is changing and is not what it used to be at this time of the year.
Experts in fact claim that one associates the weather of your formative years as being the norm.
A climate norm is considered to be over a period of 30 years so as to include two peaks and two troughs.
The proverbial seven years of plenty and the seven years of famine, as contained in the Old Testament, is possibly the basis for this.
After we published the latest dam levels, a reader asked to check our rainfall patterns over the long term to see if there is a shift in our rainfall regime.
The long-term average rainfall for the Bay is 636mm (1900-2023).
Before 2000 (1900-1999), the average was 645mm and after 2000 (2000-2023) it was 601mm.
The period 2013 (after last exceptional rains) until 2023 is the major contributing factor for this, when the average was a mere 540mm.
If we take separate 30-year periods from 1900, we can see how the average rainfall has dropped considerably.
Average rainfall:
1900-1930 — 659mm
1930-1960 — 662mm
1960-1990 — 624mm
1990- 2010 — 579mm
There can be no doubt that the average rainfall is decreasing and could become the new norm.
It seems that the 1981 flood was the watershed, with the average before being 664mm and thereafter 579mm.
That is a difference of 85mm and mainly attributed to two of the worst droughts in our history in a 40-year period, namely 1982-1991 with 508mm and 2013-2022 with 540mm averages.
Your perceptions of the Bay’s rainfall will be very different if your formative years were 1982 to 1991, when the average rainfall was 508mm, compared with somebody whose formative years were 1974 to 1983, when the average rainfall was 718mm.
That is a massive 210mm difference.
This cannot be attributed to the cyclical nature of weather, but can be a basis for substantiating climate change.
If the latter is to be expected and we are just holding our heads above water in providing sufficient potable water for the metro, the future looks very bleak, considering increased urbanisation and population growth.
To delay necessitated draconian regulations for as long as possible, we must accept the change in rainfall regime and change our way of thinking, lifestyles and even our environment, to fit in with these changes in rainfall.
Combined dam levels:
Algoa System: Down from 72.03% to 71.66%
This week in history:
1916 Cradock: Widespread flooding in the area.
Weather Safety Tips:
Whenever harvesting and storing water, add a disinfectant product, or filter or boil water before drinking.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle