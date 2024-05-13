DJ Tira has broken his silence on allegations made by Luke Ntombela.
This after the singer alleged she got intoxicated, blacked out and woke up next to DJ Tira, alluding to her being violated
Luke shared screenshots of WhatsApp text messages supposedly between her and the award-winning DJ and producer negotiating payment for her to refrain from spreading the allegations.
After Luke's interview on Ukhozi FM, speaking about the allegations, DJ Tira shared a cease and desist letter from his legal team which read: “Our clients have advised us of the continuous assassination of their character and brand perpetuated by your posts on various social media accounts of unfounded, baseless and defamatory allegations against them. Such conduct from you is causing serious and severe harm to our clients' esteemed brand and reputation.
“Desist from this unlawful conduct of publishing and peddling these malicious and unfounded allegations against our client. We further demand that you publish a retraction of such malicious and defamatory statements against our client, through the same social media you had used to publish them. You must further conduct a radio interview through the same radio station, retract the interview you conducted and offer an unconditional apology.”
Luke has since shared the legal documents on her social pages.
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi told TshisaLIVE Tira is a family man and Luke's issue was with royalties.
“Luke did work with Durban Finest and Afrotainment was and still is willing to give her the royalties for the songs she did, but she wants compensation for stress. We are wondering what compensation stress is she talking about. Was she injured in studio while working with Tira? We are aware of what she's posting on social media and soon or later we'll be forced to stop her posting about my husband.”
DJ Tira demands 'unconditional apology' from singer through cease and desist letter
Image: Supplied
