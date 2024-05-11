Whale-watching time almost upon us again

We get blasé about so many wondrous things on the Garden Route such as seeing the whales without having to go on a major trek.
In the winter months, the whales start showing up in the waters around here.
You can see them from various vantage points in Plett and Knysna.
On a good day, you might even see them frolicking off Main Beach in Plett or if you walk Robberg you will get an amazing sighting of them — along with the huge sharks that come and prowl this time of the year.
We have seen whales from the Wildside on Buffalo Beach, on Brenton-on-Sea, Gerickes Point and Swartvlei. They abound in the months to come.
Last year, my son and his Greek girlfriend went out with Knysna’s famous Ocean Odyssey and her response, one of sheer delight, reminded me of just how special this phenomenon is.
Ocean Odyssey in Knysna is undoubtedly the winning option if you want to go out to sea and see whales as close-up as is permitted.
Ocean Odyssey offers unforgettable marine adventures, including its close-encounter, boat-based whale-watching tours and marine eco-tours.
It offers three daily departures and a fleet of ocean-going vessels kitted out for whale-watching.
It has been taking guests out the Knysna Heads for many years and with very experienced guides you are almost certain to see whales.
It’s safe to say if there are whales around, Ocean Odyssey will find them.
One of my all-time favourite whale-watching trips was at the De Hoop Nature Reserve and it’s a secret many people on the Garden Route have cottoned onto; the winter whale pilgrimage to the southern tip of Africa is something people here put on their annual travel calendars.
Yes, it’s a bit pricier than seeing them from a local vantage point, but well worth the experience.
The De Hoop Collection, a member of Cape Country Routes and the first private/public partnership in the SA hospitality industry, opened in the De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape in 2007.
The reserve in the Overberg region, a three-hour drive from Cape Town or roughly the same distance from Knysna, is the perfect holiday destination for families, couples, groups, honeymooners and wedding parties, family reunions and birthday weekends.
The De Hoop Collection offers a wide range of accommodation designed to suit all budgets.
We stayed in a self-catering chalet and it was just perfect.
The De Hoop Nature Reserve, near Cape Agulhas, is on the southern tip of Africa and it’s the biggest flagship CapeNature Reserve (some 36,000ha big) and a Unesco Ramsar World Heritage site owing to its variety of indigenous plants (Cape Floral Kingdom), its marine protected area with more than 250 varieties of fish, its birds and nature.
It’s internationally recognised as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) with the Ramsar-listed wetlands supporting 260 species, resident birds and also migratory species.
The last breeding colony of the rare Cape vulture in the Western Cape is protected in the Potberg Mountains here.
If you are going to see the whales, see these vultures while you are there.
I saw a southern boubou (endemic to this area), the rare malachite sunbird and a flamingo at De Hoop, while a baby ostrich fresh out of its egg was the cutest bundle of bird fluff you could lay eyes on.
There are 86 mammal species including Cape mountain zebras, indigenous buck, caracals, tortoises and leopards that rely on this safe home — and this is not just an urban legend or a marketing trick.
I will put my neck on the block and say that visitors will spot some of these creatures, especially at dawn or dusk, as indigenous buck and mongoose wander fearlessly past the cottages.
Enhancing the whole De Hoop experience is the recent addition of the Origins of Early Southern Sapiens Behaviour exhibition housed at De Hoop Collection.
Highlighting the archaeological heritage and diverse marine environment of the southern Cape coastline, the exhibition is open to the public and will be managed and maintained by the De Hoop Collection.
Owing to the vast area of the reserve (and the hour-long dirt drive into the reserve), most visitors opt to stay at least a night or longer.
The cool thing about the De Hoop Collection is that it offers international and domestic tourists a range of accommodation from luxury suites to cottages, rondavels and even camping sites.
This accommodation business in turn generates revenue for the entire De Hoop Reserve and the surrounding community.
There really is something for everybody to do here in addition to whale-spotting, from serious mountain biking and hiking to swimming, or snorkelling in the tidal pools.
The interpretive marine walk was right up my alley.
De Hoop offers guides and we spent a riveting two hours peering into pools, exploring the dunes, learning about sea life and the sensitive intertidal ecosystem and how each creature, no matter how small, has an important role to play in the great scheme of things.
When it comes to watching whales, I would say to any South African it’s worth every cent for whale-watching here.
From certain vantage points along the beach, you can sit on the dunes or the rocks and watch them — a bit like having your very own private amphitheatre.
One of De Hoop’s most popular events is around the corner now.
The Wine Whales and Music event takes place from Friday June 21 to Sunday June 23.
The weekend kicks off on the Friday afternoon with an optional nature drive or an eco-boat cruise with canapés and drinks (R450 per person/children under 12 half price); then a wine and food pairing dinner at the Fig Tree Restaurant with live music by The Generation Gaps.
On Saturday, there is an optional early morning, guided bird walk along the vlei and an optional chocolate workshop with Richard von Geusa and a wine and cheese tasting.
There’s a high tea in the afternoon combined with a presentation given by Dalfrenzo Laing, the exhibition ambassador of the Origins of Early Southern Sapiens Behaviour exhibition, after which guests will be taken on a guided tour of the exhibition and learn about early modern people and their existence in the De Hoop area some 75,000 years ago.
Saturday’s dinner at the Fig Tree Restaurant features the ever-popular Whale Time Serenade for Strings and Flute, featuring world-class musicians Irina Tsoniff, Ivo Ivanov on violin and Vladimir Ivanov on viola, Peta Ann Holdcroft on cello and Malané Hofmeyr-Burger on flute.
I can vouch for the food at the Fig Tree — it was excellent.
On Sunday, guests can enjoy a marine walk and whale-watching.
This fabulous weekend offers a range of activities for different budgets: The Wine Whales and Music 2024 weekend rates for a two-night stay range from R2,725 per person sharing a self-catering cottage to R7,200 per person in one of the luxury suites.
Take your pick from the cottage to romantic suites, the old Manor House or the classy De Mond Villa.
The Fig Tree Restaurant is next to an ancient fig tree where porcupines live.
I didn’t get to see one, but keep your eyes open.
Oh, and don’t miss out on a wine tasting at the Silo Wine Cellar, which has a special range of vinos.
Go to Cape Country Routes to book or to the De Hoop Collection website.
Weekender
Whale-watching time almost upon us again
Oodles of perfect places on Garden Route to get acquainted with ocean giants
Image: JEAN TRESTON
Weekender
