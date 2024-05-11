HEALTHY HABITS | Quick exercise fixes for those with limited time

Since recently becoming a mother of two I have realised how limited time is.
Things take so much longer to complete.
It feels like every 15 minutes I am needing to deal with a tantrum, put a child to sleep or feed someone — and before I know it, the day has ended and I haven’t managed to make it to the gym.
I know I’m not alone here — there are many mothers (and fathers) with multiple children out there.
And this feeling of having no time is not limited to parents, but can also affect businessmen and women and the like.
Time really is fleeting. And with the culture we live in, which worships “hustle culture”, we are almost always running on empty trying to juggle a million-and-one things at once.
I think it is safe to conclude that you won’t always have the time and energy for a full, all-effort workout. But that really does not need to worry you.
I have always said it, but now science backs it up too: any movement is better than none.
There is no longer a time or place for the excuses of “I don’t have time to work out” or “I am just in a slump and can’t seem to find the energy to train”.
Remember the benefits of exercise far exceed those of aesthetic improvement, but it goes so much further than that and the benefits outside aesthetics are far more important and superior.
Here are some examples of activities that are simple and so easy to incorporate into your day.
1. A daily 11-minute brisk walk can lower your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancers. That’s all it takes. Take the stairs where you can, park as far away from the entrance as you can. Get up and take a walk around the office or the block whenever you are hitting a slump at work. This is easy to complete and requires no equipment or gear.
2. Five minutes of dancing to music is enough to boost your creative thinking and mood. Needing a pick-me-up at work? Or needing to get the creative juices flowing? Give this a bash. I have done this before and you can kiss your bad mood goodbye.
3. Twenty minutes of gardening can boost certain proteins in the brain that are crucial to our thinking and learning abilities. And being outside and among nature is restorative for the soul.
4. Twenty minutes of lifting weights can enhance your memory. This one obviously requires a bit of equipment, however if you get creative you can complete this at home using what you have available. However, if you can get to the gym, all you need is 20 minutes. How simple is that? Every minute you are active counts towards your daily total. So you do not even need to complete all 11 minutes of walking or all 20 minutes of lifting weights in one go.
Here are some tips to help you get there:
• Go for a daily walk, if you are able, as it is brain-boosting. Pick up the pace for extra benefits.
• Take a daily dance break.
• Carry the shopping bags for an extra workout.
• Walk or cycle instead of driving where possible.
• Complete a short home workout on the days where you are unable to gym or train. YouTube is your friend. There are many short home workouts available online.
• Use alarms to remind you it’s time to move.
So there it is. As I have always said, any movement is better than none.
And that’s the proof. Create these healthy habits.
Before you know it they will become second nature and you will be reaping all the benefits mentioned above.
