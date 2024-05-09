'We're friends forever' — DJ Zinhle on her sisterhood with Pearl Thusi

DJ Zinhle has spoken candidly about her friendship with Pearl Thusi.
Shedding light on speculation they have ended their friendship, Zinhle said their relationship had grown into a sisterhood and the evolution of their careers had resulted in them having to spend time apart.
“Our friendship is so organic I don't feel like I need to post Pearl all the time,” she said during her interview on Ikwekwezi FM.
Zinhle said she was on a FaceTime call with Pearl before her interview where they were talking about “real life things”.
“We're friends forever. It's not going to end. She's not getting rid of me any time soon.”
Zinhle recalled Pearl calling her during her recent trip to Bali, Hong Kong and China when they shot up trends lists with people questioning why they did not travel together.
“If it's not true it doesn't bother me. I really have good friends around me.”
Zinhle said her friends had become her “sisters”.
“Even with the struggles we have, that are normal in relationships and friends, we always find our way to each other.
Pearl has also addressed claims of there being bad blood between them during her interview on DJ Fresh's WAW (What a Week) podcast.
“Zinhle and I have always been friends. I consider Zinhle to be a sister, to be honest, and I have three sisters. There have been many times when I've had a sister where we don't speak for half a year, or a long time, just to give each other peace because we can't seem to find some sort of equilibrium ... We're adults, we're growing, we're evolving, so, sometimes we're going to have moments we're not agreeing on things.”
She explained the “change” in their relationship was brought on by their growth.
“I must say that our lives have evolved. There was a time you would see us together because we were living together, then she moved out. Now she's married, she has another child ... she's been through so much. She's building an empire. Here I am making sure that the empire is growing in the little way I can as well,” she said.
'We're friends forever' — DJ Zinhle on her sisterhood with Pearl Thusi
Journalist
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram
DJ Zinhle has spoken candidly about her friendship with Pearl Thusi.
Shedding light on speculation they have ended their friendship, Zinhle said their relationship had grown into a sisterhood and the evolution of their careers had resulted in them having to spend time apart.
“Our friendship is so organic I don't feel like I need to post Pearl all the time,” she said during her interview on Ikwekwezi FM.
Zinhle said she was on a FaceTime call with Pearl before her interview where they were talking about “real life things”.
“We're friends forever. It's not going to end. She's not getting rid of me any time soon.”
Zinhle recalled Pearl calling her during her recent trip to Bali, Hong Kong and China when they shot up trends lists with people questioning why they did not travel together.
“If it's not true it doesn't bother me. I really have good friends around me.”
Zinhle said her friends had become her “sisters”.
“Even with the struggles we have, that are normal in relationships and friends, we always find our way to each other.
Pearl has also addressed claims of there being bad blood between them during her interview on DJ Fresh's WAW (What a Week) podcast.
“Zinhle and I have always been friends. I consider Zinhle to be a sister, to be honest, and I have three sisters. There have been many times when I've had a sister where we don't speak for half a year, or a long time, just to give each other peace because we can't seem to find some sort of equilibrium ... We're adults, we're growing, we're evolving, so, sometimes we're going to have moments we're not agreeing on things.”
She explained the “change” in their relationship was brought on by their growth.
“I must say that our lives have evolved. There was a time you would see us together because we were living together, then she moved out. Now she's married, she has another child ... she's been through so much. She's building an empire. Here I am making sure that the empire is growing in the little way I can as well,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure