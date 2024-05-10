NMB GIG GUIDE

IN CONCERT
Nelson Mandela University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts presents renowned jazz musician Linda Sikhakhane, who will be performing “The Gratitude Suite” featuring Zibusiso Makhathini, Benjamin Jephta and Sphelelo Mazibuko.
Saxophonist, arranger and composer Sikhakhane epitomises the vibrant evolution of SA’s jazz landscape.
Tickets for the concert on May 16 can be purchased online through Quicket or at the door for R100, or R80 for pensioners and scholars.
Inquiries: nicky.bosman@mandela.ac.za or 041-504-4235
BONSAI MEETING
Want to know more about the wonderful art of Bonsai?
Then join the EP Bonsai Club at its monthly meeting on Saturday at the Newton Park Methodist Church hall in Newton Street, Third Avenue, from 11am onwards.
International and African bonsai fundi Org Exly will give an exciting demo/talk on wild olive trees.
Senior growers will also be available to give advice on problem tress, pots, tools, and more.
Non-members are welcome for a donation of R20. Refreshments are included.
Inquiries: Jenny, 083-999-1058
EXHIBITION
The Curator’s Choice Exhibition will take place at Art on Target in Essexvale until May 22 from 9am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 1pm Saturdays.
The exhibition comprises 10 artists selected from the 2023 Same Size Same Price No Signature exhibition hosted by Art on Target in August last year.
The viewer will have the chance to gain insights into their creative processes.
In addition, Bretten Anne Moolman will be conducting a walkabout of the exhibition, free of charge, along with an informal discussion about the artists and their mediums and choice of subject matter, on Saturday May 18 at 11am.
Inquiries: Moolman, 083-728-5295
DANCE COMPETITION
Dare2Dance is proud to present the 2024 Ballroom & Latin Interschool Competition at the Feather Market Centre on Saturday at 2pm.
It is the annual competition held for all Dare2Dance members from all high schools within the Eastern Cape, providing an exciting and competitive day full of dancing and competing.
The studio boasts a panel of four international and national adjudicators, including Gladys Bullock, Miranda Botha, Peter Mann and Louis de Nobrego, who will bring excellent quality of judging to the competition.
From the Jive to the Waltz and the Cha Cha Cha, if you’re looking for a fun night out then this weekend’s competition is for you.
Inquiries: WhatsApp 079-521-9815
WINE TASTING
The annual Graaff-Reinet Stoep Tasting will take place in the small Karoo town on May 17 and 18. The event is brought to you by the Karoo Wine Club and Nieu-Bethesda Tourism.
Stroll the streets and enjoy access to more than 50 wine producers in the two towns.
Tasting packs can be collected by presenting your QR coded ticket at the Graaff-Reinet Tourism office from Monday May 12 to Saturday May 18 during office hours.
Tickets for the weekend cost R450 per person and are available via www.greatwineweekends.com
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
NMB GIG GUIDE
Image: SUPPLIED
