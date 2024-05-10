Mother’s Day for women with adult children has its own joy

DR ROLENE WAGNER
Dr Wagner, 54, is the head of the Eastern Cape department of health and is on secondment to the Office of the Premier. She has three children — twin daughters Laura and Emma, 25, and son Philip, 18.
What does Mother’s Day mean to you?
On the one hand Mother’s Day is for me to honour my mother and for the role she plays in my life; and on the other hand, a day for me to celebrate that I am blessed to be a mother to my three children.
How will you be celebrating it in 2024?
This year I would like to be with my 78-year-old mother but also celebrate the occasion with all three of my children. It’s not always easy to be together physically on the same day, given that the children are now grown up and not all living with me in the same city.
What did Mother’s Day look like when your children were younger?
One of the joys of having daughters is that they have always taken on the role of ensuring days like Mother’s Day are extra special.
So, yes, messy kitchens and the obligatory homemade cards. Philip would always capitalise on the girls’ efforts and proudly hand-deliver the card as if it were all his own idea and effort!
As they got older, the day would always be spent together if any of them were living at home.
During Covid-19, Laura and Philip were staying with me in Johannesburg and I was “allowed” a lie in.
They hosted a delightful themed garden breakfast picnic and we video-called Emma into the celebrations.
They also progressed onto really thoughtful gifts. They know I love massages and spa treatments.
How did you navigate becoming an empty nester?
I have always wanted to prepare my children for adulthood and their independence from me.
Having been a single parent for a significant part of their lives, I must confess that a part of me looked forward to that stage when they would fly the nest.
As they approached matric, I would increasingly give them more personal freedoms and provide space for them to make decisions and take responsibility for those decisions.
We would also start talking about the time when they would be moving out and make plans for that time.
The twins left for varsity and Laura has only had one stint back home with me during and after Covid-19, before heading back to Cape Town in September 2023 for work. The twins now share a flat together.
And we are now preparing for Philip to strike out on his own, as he navigates this gap year, post matric, coaching now and studying in 2025, also in Cape Town.
After matric, Laura was the first to leave for her studies in Stellenbosch, followed by Emma to study at UCT.
I remember driving back to East London, sobbing much of the way, at having arrived at this momentous stage of their lives.
I was concerned for their safety but had to let go and give them room to explore.
I remember Emma asking me to please not be one of “those mothers” who called their children every day.
Well, she would often call me to reprimand me for “forgetting that I had children”.
Did you eventually secretly enjoy having your home to yourself?
Though Philip lives in the home with me still, he lives at one end of the house and I on the other.
I do enjoy having the home to myself, at times, and having the freedom to do what I want, when I want.
But I do wish they all lived closer so I could enjoy them in our home more frequently.
Our home was designed to be a place for my children to live, work, play and party with their friends.
So I do enjoy the times when they visit and our home is filled with their laughter and noise, boisterous energy and sibling banter once again — until they go home and leave me in peace again!
What is so special about having adult children and how did your relationship with them shift?
I love that they are adults — and able to care for their own basic needs. I am still weaning Philip off his dependence on me.
I love that we are way past the nappy and teething stages. Not forgetting the taxi mom stages.
The twins have been licensed drivers of their own vehicles since they were 21 and Philip has recently acquired his learner’s licence.
This means we now have time to engage with each other in a different way.
Our discussions have moved away from the transactional to issues that affect our lives as individual adults.
I love that we can speak about love and life issues. As Philip put it to me recently, he no longer has the same fear of being “in trouble” with me, but can speak to me about things more openly, as we try to figure life out.
It’s not as though I can now “punish” him, he reckons!
I am privy to issues of romance, work, life and friendships. I remain their resident GP and am consulted on all things health-related from a sports injury to gynae matters and all headaches and heartaches in between.
Similarly, I can speak with my children and share issues that one would not ordinarily share with children who are young.
Do you think your generation of mothers is closer to their adult children than the generation before?
Our generation had to be “seen and not heard”. When I had my children I realised the unconditional love our parents must have had for us too even as they raised us with possibly a stricter hand.
My parenting style has been somewhat different to that of my parents though the core values are essentially the same.
I would say that I am close to my children. I try to respect their space as adults — whether I am in their home or whether they return to our home.
I also am a “low maintenance mother”, not requiring or demanding time with them.
What does no-one tell you about mothering adult children?
That they never ever leave you. We remain responsible and concerned for them at the various stages in their lives.
It’s not so easy to say that their problems are just that — their problems.
And so our home is always open to each of them when they need solace and a haven from the inevitable storms of life.
What advice would you give to mothers facing an empty nest?
For the last couple of years, I led what can be best described as a binary existence — family and work.
With Philip completing his matric, I am now entering the next and final phase as he enters early adulthood.
I have used this period to rediscover myself.
I used to be a provincial athlete in four codes of sport, growing up, but have become relatively inactive and gained weight.
However, I started exercising a few weeks ago, in my final stand against the menopausal belly and recent years of inactivity.
I am thrilled that I have lost more than 5kg and can now fit into my clothes again.
I feel good about my appearance and can step out with renewed self-confidence.
At the end of 2023, I also decided I was ready to date again, after discussing this with my children and parents.
There aren’t many places and opportunities for single women to meet eligible men here in East London, but who knows what the year ahead will bring. I am open to expressing and experiencing love.
On the work front, I have been reflecting on my role in civil service, as retirement is just over 10 years away; and rediscovered my passion for public health issues.
I remain willing to use whatever knowledge, experience and skills I have been fortunate to acquire over the years to contribute to transforming the health sector in whatever capacity necessary.
KIM BLACK
East London-born artist Black, 54, is mother to Adam, 29, Isabella, 25, and Olivia, 21, and lives in Kommetjie with her husband, Brendan, where she creates beautiful oversized botanical paintings in her coastal studio.
What does Mother’s Day mean to you?
Mother’s Day is very special to me as I feel as though I’m celebrating the special gifts I have been given in my children and the awesome honour it is to be a mother.
How will you be celebrating it in 2024?
We usually like to be at home with a cooked meal which my husband will make and the kids will bring dessert and games.
What did Mother’s Day look like when your children were little?
When the kids were little, Mother’s Day was usually just another ordinary day as there were the usual responsibilities, but I do remember the kids’ cute cards and artworks — made at school or in the studio — that they would give me. I have them all safely stored.
How did you navigate becoming an empty nester?
I think the empty nest has been an easy transition for my husband and I as our kids all live in Cape Town so most weekends they return to visit and be with us.
We love celebrations, so there is always usually something to celebrate.
Do you secretly enjoy having your home to yourself?
In the week we have the home all to ourselves which we thoroughly enjoy. After a day’s work, we just watch whatever we want to watch on TV and meals are so simple and exactly what we want.
It’s also a special time because though I am working in the day, I don’t feel I have any other responsibilities. Oh, and the house remains tidy!
What is special about having adult children and how did your relationship with them shift?
It’s an amazing thing to now have adult children and see them get on with their own lives.
I’m incredibly thankful for the way they have come to appreciate us as parents as they begin to understand the workings of the big world.
My relationship has shifted from their manager to seeing them make decisions for themselves and I’ve gained wisdom over the years to understand that we are different even though we are family and there is a deep respect that comes with that.
Do you think your generation of mothers is closer to their adult children than the generation before?
I think in this generation my relationship with my children is definitely closer than ones gone before.
There are a lot more open discussions and understanding of how children must be guided to their giftings and strong aptitudes by their parents who see them and know them well.
I’ve really found that my children have discovered who they are and what they can bring to the world.
What does no-one tell you about mothering adult children?
Parenting is a huge learning curve. Raising children takes you to the depths of yourself.
I had to learn and unlearn things to align with the way I believe I should raise them.
I had to grow up quickly and be the adult with patience and understanding — a hard task when you are pushed out your comfort zone.
And then as they grow, there comes a point of realisation that I admire and respect my children.
I have learnt many, many wonderful things and hard lessons from them. A true honour!
What advice would you give to mothers who are facing an empty nest?
The advice I’d give mothers in the empty nest phase is find something for yourself; something that gives you joy, purpose and interesting conversation.
And remember parenting is never over, there are still many seasons to influence and be of value in our children’s lives.
For them to know they are unconditionally loved is pure gold.
