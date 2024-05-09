Lebo M took to his timeline on Thursday saying he expected an apology from the political party.
“It’s difficult to remain silent on this issue of burning our flag as a party that enjoys the privileges of being in our parliament since 1994. I find it disgusting there has been no apology from anyone to the people of South Africa, the flag represents all of us, not some big or small political party. Take responsibility for this nonsense, alternately leave us to our conclusions ... it is treasonous an act, no creative explanation whatsoever will be acceptable.”
Lebo M lambastes DA for 'distasteful' advertisement: 'It’s difficult to remain silent on this issue'
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
Internationally famed producer and composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has condemned the DA's campaign advert showing the South African flag burning.
DA leader Steenhuisen has defended the commercial as a political advertisement that is “designed to be uncomfortable and to make people think”, saying: “The symbolism of that particular advert was that our country is on fire. We've got 42% of our people who don't have work. Eighty-four people being murdered every day ... our country is literally on fire and we need to do something to fix it.”
Musician Dave Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has also expressed his views on the advertisement and even spoofed it.
“I'm traumatised by an advert of a flag that burns, and then is restored in the end.”
