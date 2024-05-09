I don't know what I'll do without him: Lebogang Sebeng's emotional tribute

Family and friends gathered at the Joburg Theatre for Mpho Sebeng's memorial service.

The actor died in a car crash on May 5.

Mpho's sister Lebogang said she was struggling to come to terms with the death of the actor who played a huge role in her life.

Lebogang spoke of their relationship and how much Mpho cared for her.

“This is hard. It was not supposed to be like this, and not now. It's too early. I still need my brother and I don't know what I'm going to do without him. I tried to write something for him, I just weep,” she said.

“Mpho saw me. Mpho celebrated my wins like they were personal, like they were his. Mpho encouraged me. Mpho was the first man to buy me flowers. He was the first guy to get me a niche perfume.

“He made me stand on stage and walk red carpets. And Mpho opened the door for me. everywhere we go I was a princess, I was a queen. When I was cold he would give me his jacket.”