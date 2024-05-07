Phat Joe has refuted claims about being evicted from his luxury apartment in Sea Point, Cape Town.
This after News24 reported the media personality had allegedly been forced to vacate his home after failing to pay his rent of nearly R40,000, which accumulated to more than R600,000 since he last paid in November 2022.
Phat Joe, real name Majota Khambule, was reportedly handed an order by the Western Cape High Court to be evicted from the apartment by May 31, and “should they fail or refuse to leave the property by the deadline, the sheriff was authorised to evict them on June 1”.
In a recent sit down on Podcast and Chill, Phat Joe said he and his family had stayed in the apartment for three years with no issues until the landlord allegedly tried to extort him.
“For three years I stayed there [with] no problems. They tried to extort me out of R300,000. I said no. A dispute began at that point over a year ago. That dispute evolved into gunmen breaking into my house, all types of court cases, and now they are taking pictures of my daughter and publishing them online. I'm truly in a fight,” he said.
Phat Joe admitted a sheriff was sent to his home but didn't take any of their belongings, which they would get back in the coming weeks.
“What we did was in March, we were beating them in court. They asked us for a settlement. We agreed to the settlement. The settlement was we would vacate the place at the end of May or by June 1. Then both parties, through our lawyers, went to the high court and made it an order of the court. There was no eviction. They said we were kicked out on the streets. That's not true as well.”
Phat Joe said he was the last celebrity people had to worry about because he has announcements in the pipeline which will prove he's not financially down and out.
‘I'm truly in a fight’ — Phat Joe sheds light on eviction reports
‘They said we were kicked out on the streets. That’s not true as well’
Image: Phat Joe/Instagram
