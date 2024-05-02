SPOTLIGHT | Love and drama on court in 'Challengers'; 'Umbrella Men' sequel on eVOD; Star Wars makes a return

This week’s big cinema release is Challengers, which serves scores of love, betrayal and the thrills of the game. Director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, A Bigger Splash) creates a romantic thriller which follows former tennis prodigy Tashi (Zendaya). After a career-ending injury, she lives vicariously through her husband as his coach, but tensions soon run high as her ex-boyfriend arrives back on the tennis court, challenging the status quo. Hollywood darling Zendaya gives a strong performance alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor in a gripping, powerful movie.

Don’t miss the Spotlight segment featuring audience feedback after the local pre-screening of Boy Kills World, as well as presenter Collette Prince’s interview with SA-born actor Sharlto Copley about the film, the production and more.

Picking up from where The Umbrella Men left off after their daring 2022 heist, director John Barker offers a sequel to this local comedy audience favourite with The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island, showing on e.tv's eVOD.

The heist duo (Jacques De Silva and Keenan Arrison) are nabbed for crimes they haven’t committed. Locked up in Robben Island’s notorious prison, they start planning their ultimate escape. Buckle up for a side-splitting ride as they reunite to fight for freedom and a return to their beloved Bo-Kaap.

Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace is celebrating 25 years since the blockbuster first arrived on cinema screens. This re-release is now offered on 4DX, for premium impact, after its release in 1999. Starring a much younger Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson alongside Jake Lloyd, Natalie Portman and others, the format is an opportunity for a new experience for followers who want to escape to “a galaxy far far away”.