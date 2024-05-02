'I was tired of playing games' — Cassper Nyovest speaks on his decision to settle down

Nearly a month after tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart Pulane, Cassper Nyovest says he is a faithful and honest man after being saved.
In a recent interview on the L-Tido podcast, the rapper spoke of how different life was after becoming a Christian and getting married.
“I'm stepping up to what a man's supposed to do, responsibilities. I was saved and I was basically saved for five months. I hadn't had sex since I got saved,” he said.
“I just wanted to be an honest man. I was tired of playing games. It was just time [for me] to grow up and be saved, I saw things from the right perspective, and for the first time in my life, I wanted to be married. It was not even about sex, I wanted to be an honest man and commit to this thing that I say I am. I am proudly married and I'm having the time of my life.”
When asked about his relationship with his baby's mother Thobeka, Cassper said he respected her and was working on co-parenting with her.
In early February Cassper, during an interview with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, revealed he and Thobeka had been separated for two years.
“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two years We broke up because I hurt her. And then I carried on living this life. She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.
“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend I would just keep as friends. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad and I didn’t realise how wrong it was.”
“I am proudly married and I'm having the time of my life.”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
