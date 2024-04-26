GIG GUIDE | Out and about in Nelson Mandela Bay

COMEDY SHOWS
Mxndlak presents The Problematic Tour at The One Room at 8pm on Saturday.
Stand-up comedians Ayabonga Kene, Ntobeko Ximba and Caramel Simba each bring their own distinctive voice and varying degrees of “wokeness” that make for interesting topics ranging from relationships to class dynamics.
The show is being hosted by Mbulelo Msongelwa, with Ntsika Qha as the guest comedian.
Tickets cost R100 via Quicket and R150 at the door.
On Sunday, Khanyiso Kenqa and Sizwe Yaze present Music and Comedy, a stand-up comedy show followed by a live music performance at The One Room, at 7pm.
Tickets are R150 via Quicket.
BOOK SALES
The Children’s Feeding Trust will hold a lawn sale on Saturday next week (May 4), from 9am to 1pm.
There will be a huge selection of books on sale at R5 each on the lawn outside the Walmer Town Hall.
All proceeds go to supplying healthy meals for needy children at various creches and preschools.
Inquiries: Margie, 073-2533-746
The Linton Grange Library book sale will also take place on Saturday next week (May 4), from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
STIMULATING TALK
U3A PE meetings for those who are retired provide interesting and stimulating talks to keep minds active.
April’s meeting is on Tuesday at the Newton Park Library Auditorium, at 9.45am for 10am.
Malcolm Kinghorn, from the Military History Society, will talk on “Seabed critical infrastructure warfare”.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
SUNDAY DIALOGUE & MEDITATION
Gather to try better understand one another, on Sunday, at 10am, at 40 Lloyd Road, Walmer.
The theme is “Boundless Love: Engaging today’s challenges with spiritual purpose and loving intent”.
The Open Learning Community is an ecumenical and inter-religious gathering of equals.
Inquiries: 073-272-0042
BRASS CONGRESS
Nelson Mandela University’s department of music and performing arts presents a Brass Congress on Friday and Saturday for brass scholars and students.
The much-anticipated Brass Congress is set to reach its crescendo with an unforgettable concert at 6pm on Saturday at the South Campus Auditorium, featuring an ensemble of talented musicians, including renowned tubist Jarret McCourt, congress participants, and the Virtual-So Tuba/Euphonium Quartet.
McCourt is an internationally acclaimed tubist and associate professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, in the US.
Tickets, at R80 for adults and R50 for pensioners, students and scholars, can be purchased via Quicket or at the door. Card machines will be available.
EXHIBITION
Nelson Mandela University’s department of visual arts, in the faculty of humanities, presents “A Re Tshamekeng”, a solo exhibition by Absa L’Atelier 2022 Gerard Sekoto award-winner Malebogo Molokoane.
The exhibition is on at the Bird Street Gallery in Central, Monday to Friday, from 9.30am-3.30pm daily, until May 31.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
