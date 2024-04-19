Renowned designer Piliso releases his inner teacher

Acclaimed Eastern Cape fashion designer Thando Piliso lost R200,000 worth of equipment and clothing in a business robbery, but he did not allow the misfortune to deter him from uplifting the province’s fashion scene.
Piliso’s studio in Gqeberha was broken into between June 30 and July 1 2023 and the criminals made off with his collection of 18 modern isiXhosa outfits, a suitcase with wedding dresses along with other outfits destined for a Johannesburg fashion store, a sewing machine, an overlocker, an embroidery machine, a laptop, two desktop computers, a projector, a microwave and a kettle.
“Unfortunately, I never recovered any of the stuff that was stolen and the case was eventually closed by the SAPS,” Piliso said.
“The incident affected my business a lot and it’s still very hard to pick up. Fortunately, the department of rural development sent me two sewing machines.”
Nine months later, the Somerset East-born designer has moved on with his head held high and set on creating conducive platforms for fellow fashion designers in the Eastern Cape to flourish.
Piliso, whose creations have graced the runways of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Rwanda, Lagos Fashion Week and The Nook International Fashion Show in Nigeria, is the founder of Eastern Cape Arts and Fashion Week.
The designer has partnered with his friend, Phatiswa Madiki, to facilitate sewing classes in Gqeberha.
The Seta-accredited three-month course covers sewing machine skills (domestic and industrial), sampling fashion techniques, making a poncho, an unlined skirt, a shirt and a pair of trousers, foundations of design, foundations of pattern manipulation, foundations of the business of fashion, and making a fashion show garment.
“I’ve been wanting to start these classes for the past few years,” Piliso said.
“Being a teacher has always been a part of me, maybe [because] I was raised by my aunt who’s a teacher.
“People have been asking me when I will have sewing classes and I also saw a need and a gap — our communities are struggling.
“By transferring a skill I will be making a difference for one to provide for their family.”
The full three-month course costs R7,500. A registration fee of R2,500 must be paid upfront while the remaining R5,000 can be split into two payments over two months.
Sewing classes are not the only project Piliso has introduced since his studio was burgled. r
He founded the Eastern Cape Arts and Fashion Week last year as a way to empower young designers by giving them a platform to showcase their work.
“I decided to just use the pain of what I went through to inspire others because there was no time for me to pity myself,” he said.
“I just had to pick myself up and go, so I introduced the Eastern Cape Arts and Fashion Week to motivate Eastern Cape young designers.
“The first one last year went well. We were able to get assistance from the Small Enterprise Development Agency [Seda].”
Piliso is now working with Botswana and Johannesburg-based fashion and lifestyle platform Fashion Without Borders Africa.
“Fashion Without Borders is one of the fashion shows that have really helped me grow.
“Last year I did an internship with Mr Price because of them, I worked with Vodacom because of them and I’ve travelled a lot of countries because of them.
“They kind of inspired me to do the same thing for the Eastern Cape but it’s very hard to do something like that in the province because there is no support from the government.
“You write proposals and you never get a [positive] response, so I just stopped,” he said.
Earlier this year, Piliso launched a monthly artistic exhibition under the Eastern Cape Arts and Fashion Week. He was, once again, supported by Seda.
The exhibition showcases a variety of locally created products, including handmade ceramics, knitwear, shoes, bags, body products and beading accessories.
“We’re constantly losing talented people to other provinces because there simply is no recognition and support in the Eastern Cape.
“As Thando Piliso, I decided I’m going to do this whether the support comes from within the province or outside,” he said.
Piliso also supplies East London’s Limani Art Gallery and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation’s craft shop, also in East London.
WEEKENDER
Renowned designer Piliso releases his inner teacher
Eastern Cape Arts and Fashion Week founder takes his skills transfer mission up a notch
