You shouldn’t eVoid catching this act
Eastern Cape, Garden Route on itinerary of legendary SA band’s countrywide tour
To celebrate a milestone successful career in the music industry, legendary rock band éVoid are back for a whistle-stop jive tour of their homeland SA, and will be rocking the Eastern Cape and Garden Route.
They were popular for hit songs such as Shadows, Taximan and I am a Fadget and the April tour was organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the gold-selling debut album that helped launch their ethnotronic sound...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.