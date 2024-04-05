VINE TIME | Gqeberha’s oldest active wine club’s still going strong — 40 years on
Passing a wine course, a nomination process and attending at least three wine tastings so that other members can check you out — these were some of the conditions if you wanted to join the Port Elizabeth Wine Appreciation Club when it was founded in 1984.
And if you missed three tasting meetings without tendering an apology you were booted out without refund...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.