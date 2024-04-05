Nobukhosi Malonde’s wired for success
New skill weaving skill got crafter through mother’s death, Covid-19 — and now she’s teaching it to others
While mourning the death of her mother in 2020, Nobukhosi Malonde picked up a new skill to occupy her mind.
Four years later, that skill not only puts food on her table but saw her now late son through university and continues to change the lives of other budding crafters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.