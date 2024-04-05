TRIATHLON CHAMPS
Weekender
GIG GUIDE | Out and about in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
TRIATHLON CHAMPS
Join the fun at Hobie Beach at the weekend to witness Africa’s best triathletes as they duel not only for national honours, but also for Olympic qualifying slots and key points in the continental standings.
With 13 countries in attendance, the event promises to be red hot.
Watch defending champion Jamie Riddle take on Africa’s top triathlete, Henri Schoeman, in the biggest head-to-head ever in Gqeberha.
The SA Triathlon Championships will take place on Saturday from 8am; the SA Aquabike Championships at 9am; SA Para Championships at 11.50am; Africa Cup Elite Junior Women’s champs at 12.40pm; and the African Cup Elite Junior Men’s champs at 2pm. This will be followed by a prizegiving ceremony.
On Sunday, the Africa Premium Cup Elite Women’s champs will take place at 10.30am; the African Premium Cup Elite Men’s champs at 12pm; and the prizegiving ceremony will be at 2.30pm.
CRAFT MARKETS
The Linton Grange Library’s next craft market will take place on April 25 from 9am to 3pm, and again on April 26 from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Shental Jacobs, 073-184-5163
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on Saturday May 4 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears, and beautiful painted pictures for sale, as well as a collectible model car display.
There is also tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
The entrance fee is R5 and proceeds go to Save-a-Pet.
VOCAL AUDITIONS
The Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan (G&S) Society is thrilled to announce auditions for a new festival style concert series which will highlight outstanding local singers and musicians across nine different genres of music.
This innovative concept will officially be launched in April and G&S are looking to uncover some exciting new talent to perform alongside many of the outstanding singers who have already worked their magic on the Savoy stage.
The festival will run over two weekends from May 24, with nine short form concerts, each 50-minutes long.
Auditions will be held on Sunday April 7 and Monday April 8 at the Savoy Theatre.
WhatsApp 072-906-1977 for the online registration form to be sent to you.
Inquiries: Rose Cowpar, 072-906-1966
FAMILY MARKET
Head on down to the Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club on Sunday for a wonderful outing for the whole family.
Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy a variety of stalls, food trucks, a jumping castle and live music.
There will be a variety of stalls and a fully-stocked cash bar inside the club.
Public entrance is free.
Contact theresecondsmarket@gmail.com if you wish to be an exhibitor.
Weekender
