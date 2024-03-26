Alongside nutrition and exercise, sleep is one of the three most important pillars for good health. Inadequate rest can increase the risk of illness from heart disease and stroke to dementia, while good sleep hygiene and some of the practices shared below can improve mood, brain performance and your immune system.
Rise right
The blast or bleep of an alarm might jolt you awake, but there are better ways to start the day. Using a sunrise alarm clock can be more calming and natural as these devices are able to simulate dawn by bathing your bedroom in warm light. You can also preset ideal sounds to hear such as birdsong, meditation tracks or your favourite power anthem. The orange and yellow LED lights of this type of clock can be set to become brighter over the course of the morning, in the same way a natural sunrise would. Accessing light at the start of the day signals the body to boost serotonin production and slow down release of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.
Add resistance
Exercise is a good way to set up your body for fatigue and sleepiness. A 2022 study by the American Heart Association reveals some types of movement are better than others for somnolence. Their research showed resistance exercise is better than aerobic for sound sleep.
In their experiment, one group participated in aerobic movement on treadmills, bikes and ellipticals while another group worked out on resistance machines targeting major muscle groups in each session. The machines included leg press, chest press, abdominal crunch, lower back extension, torso rotation and hip abduction. After 12 months, the resistance group reported significantly improved sleep duration and sleep efficiency.
Study author Dr Angelique Brellenthin said it is a strategy that can be employed by anyone.
“Consider incorporating two or more resistance exercise training sessions into your regular exercise routine to improve your general muscle and bone health, as well as your sleep.”
Sleep hacks you can count on
Here are options to try for one the most beneficial investments you can make to achieve optimal health — a good night’s rest
Image: 123rf.com
Set a light curfew
Sunrise and sunset help our bodies know whether it’s time to get up or fall asleep. Artificial light, particularly in the evening, makes it confusing to determine the time of day and by consequence how to respond appropriately. Light from screens and lamps disturbs the body’s natural rhythm, making it difficult to know it’s time to release melatonin.
Strategies to reduce this confusion include dimmable lights that you can turn down in the evening and going screen-free at least an hour before bed. Using low wattage bulbs in places such as a passage or bathroom can also help keep spaces darker. Exposure to light can reduce melatonin production so also consider using blackout curtains in the bedroom to minimise physiological disruption.
Keep it cool
It’s difficult to fall asleep if you’re too hot or too cold so it’s important to have a room temperature that works for you. Even if you feel snug and cosy, being too warm is not conducive to quality sleep. Most people maintain a core temperature of 37°C, which naturally drops slightly at night-time. A cool room is one of the ways to indicate to the body that it’s time for rest. Neuroscientists have found when it’s not busy with temperature regulation such as sweating or shivering, the body can more efficiently produce melatonin and induce deep sleep, which allows for relaxation, healing and restoration.
Image: 123rf.com
Be open to pressure
Being held, hugged or swaddled often helps soothe babies to sleep. The adult version of this can be a weighted blanket. By providing a calming amount of pressure, weighted blankets have been shown to improve the quality, length and experience of sleep. The pressure therapy they provide can bring down heart rate and induce deep breathing, which contributes to dozing off and staying in a restful state. Weighted blankets come in different sizes and weights, making it likely you’ll find one that is just the right level of comforting pressure for you.
Mind the numbers of your slumber
