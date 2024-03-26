Can’t make it to Las Vegas? See which SA spots make the best travel dupes

When we think about top destinations in the world, we often look for thrill-seeker havens, family-friendly finds and romantic paradises that might make us want to relocate. However, we rarely get an inside look into the ridiculousness of bachelor parties.
A new ranking has named the best and worst cities to visit for a bachelor party and Las Vegas in the US reigned supreme.
The ranking, created by marketing experts Searchbloom, scored 15 of the most popular bachelor party destinations across four categories: entertainment value, social scene, accommodation availability, and affordability.
Each city’s performance was compared to the daily spending for three pints of beer, a midrange hotel room, an inexpensive meal and a taxi fare to see which places provide the best experience for the money.
While it might be ideal to visit Sin City for a bachelor party, the international destination might be less The Hangover vibes and more Tom Sawyer.
Here are four travel dupes to help you live your Vegas dreams without preceding the trip with a bank robbery.
BEER TOUR
Vegas is home to eight breweries that include 12 beer tours. One of the best replacements for this could be the Tour de France experience with Kiff Kombi Tours, which offers a full day eight-hour beer and biltong tour.
While not skimping on South Africa's beloved wines, the tour includes a stop at two breweries and a braai for lunch.
THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN
“Whatever happens at the bachelors stays at the bachelors,” is a sentiment from Diamond X Ranch that will resonate with any Vegas fan.
The cowboy-themed hotel features specially catered events such as cattle drives, horse shows and a saloon (bar) that is built to transport you from the cityscape with the promise to host only one bachelor party at a time. This means you and your mates have the space all to yourselves.
JACKPOT
If you're looking for entertainment and glamour while hitting the slots, Sun City is arguably one of the best spots to pick locally. Other than starting the day with a hot balloon ride over the Pilanesberg, get pampered or relax at The Royal Bath. The Lost City Golf course is a great place to start betting before tempting fate at the casino. All with the offer of taking a segway tour around the location.
TURN UP THE MUSIC
With a rich history dating back to the 1920s when the slum yards of Doornfontein were on the rise, the music of the space continues to be celebrated today at The Hallmark Hotel's Marabi Club. If you're looking for authentic live acts that can rival the uniqueness of Vegas, catch South Africa's esteemed jazz icons and newcomers.
