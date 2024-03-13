In the ever-evolving landscape of skincare, one generation is making its mark with distinct preferences and demands. Gen Z, born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s, is stepping into adulthood with a clear vision of what they want from their skincare routines.
“This younger demographic is not only concerned about acne and blemishes, they are advocates for self-care and healthy, glowing skin from head to toe,” said Clere skincare brand manager Su-Marie Annandale.
She delved into what Gen Z seeks in skincare products and routines, with a special emphasis on the crucial aspects of body care and moisturising.
Individuality and personalisation — Gen Z individuals are known for celebrating their uniqueness and diversity, and this ethos extends to their skincare choices. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all solutions. This generation seeks personalised skincare routines tailored to their specific skin concerns, whether it's sensitivity, dryness or a combination of these factors. Customisation is key, with many Gen Z-ers turning to online quizzes, skincare apps and consultations to discover products that suit their skin type and goals.
Focus on mental health and self-care — Skincare for Gen Z isn't only about treating the skin, it's a form of self-expression and self-care. The ritual of applying skincare products has become a therapeutic practice, offering moments of mindfulness in a fast-paced world. The promotion of mental wellness alongside skincare is capturing the attention of Gen Z consumers.
From self-care to hydration, see how Gen Z prioritises skincare
As trends dominate the world of beauty, Gen Z embraces customisation and a personalised skincare routine
Body care takes centre stage — While facial skincare often steals the spotlight, Gen Z is shining a light on the importance of body care. This generation understands healthy, radiant skin extends beyond the face, encompassing the entire body. Gen Z-ers are looking for products that nourish, hydrate and protect their skin from head to toe. Clere launched Clere Beautiful after seeing a gap in the market and the opportunity to engage with younger women eager to start making their own skin care choices and looking for a body lotion and crème that provides more than 48 hours of moisture and nourishment.
“Younger women want something in addition to this, they want beautifully fragranced skin too,” said Annandale.
Featuring fragrances Infinite Love and Endless Passion, inspired by some of the world’s premium perfumes, the range is available in lotions and crèmes.
Hydration is non-negotiable — Moisture is the cornerstone of any skincare routine, and Gen Z is aware of its importance. Whether they have oily, dry or combination skin, hydration is non-negotiable for this generation. Lightweight, non-greasy moisturisers are favoured.
