Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest reportedly getting married
Many never saw it coming ... especially after he declared himself to be 'celibate' in a recent podcast interview
Cassper Nyovest is reportedly set to get married to his childhood sweetheart, Pulane.
This after a supposed wedding invitation stating the pair would tie the knot on March 16 circulated on social media.
Scores of fans and X users have taken to their timeline reacting to the news.
“Cassper Nyovest going to marry Pulane who friend zoned him dove his childhood, if he didn’t hv money wouldn’t marry him, moral of the story never ever date a lady based on the affordability. If she can’t date you at your lowest, she doesn’t deserve you at ur highest,” one user wrote.
See the posts below:
If cassper nyovest didn't make it in life, pulane was going to friendzone him until he dies, without letting him smash! Not even once. pic.twitter.com/Mx23Bjs8JM— TWAR___SA🇿🇦 (@TwaRSA26) March 11, 2024
I thought Cassper said he was celibate nje in that interview with Mpoomy 🤔 pic.twitter.com/graTpxJYSG— Yolanda Mkhize (@Yowhighness_m) March 11, 2024
Cassper Nyovest going to marry Pulane who friend zoned him dove his childhood, if he didn’t hv money wouldn’t marry him, moral of the story never ever date a lady based on the affordability , if she can’t date you at your lowest, she doesn’t deserve you at ur highest pic.twitter.com/rwSN0qprBw— Mr_Trooth (@MrMe397131) March 11, 2024
So basically Cassper’s relationship with his baby mama was for character development?Hate how you could love someone without knowing that the significance of your presence in their life is to be a life lesson and help them grow. Then they become better people for their next.— Naledii (@Naledi_Femele) March 11, 2024
In early February Cassper, during his sit-down with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, revealed he and his baby’s mother, Thobeka broke up.
The Siyathandana hit maker revealed that his promiscuity ended their relationship two years ago.
“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two years, by the way. We broke up because I hurt her. And then I just carried on living this life. She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic, because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.
“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend that I would just keep as a friend. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad, and I didn’t realise how wrong it was.”
In 2020, Cassper and Thobeka welcomed their first child together into the world. And while they both prefer to lead a private life, Cassper has publicly expressed his gratitude to her for the impact she had on his life.