Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest reportedly getting married

Cassper Nyovest is reportedly set to get married to his childhood sweetheart, Pulane.

This after a supposed wedding invitation stating the pair would tie the knot on March 16 circulated on social media.

Scores of fans and X users have taken to their timeline reacting to the news.

“Cassper Nyovest going to marry Pulane who friend zoned him dove his childhood, if he didn’t hv money wouldn’t marry him, moral of the story never ever date a lady based on the affordability. If she can’t date you at your lowest, she doesn’t deserve you at ur highest,” one user wrote.

