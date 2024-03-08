Nelson Mandela Bay GIG GUIDE:

ART EXHIBITION
Nelson Mandela University's Department of Visual Arts in the Faculty of Humanities invites you to the opening of the exhibition “The Between: From Sight to Insight” by Jennifer Mary Ord on March 14 at 5.30pm for 6pm.
This will take place at the Bird Street Gallery in Central, with guest speaker Dr Lucy Graham on “Post-Structuralism and the artwork of Jennifer Ord”.
The exhibition will also be open to the public between March 15 and April 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm weekdays.
For more information: email, gallery@mandela.ac.za or visit, visualarts.mandela.ac.za
RACE CHAMPIONSHIP
Victory Raceway along Victoria Drive will be hosting round three of their club championship on Saturday.
Classes participating will be V8 American Saloons, Hot-Rods, Heavy Metals, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds and Rookies.
Gates open at 1pm and racing starts at 6pm.
The cost for adults is R60, while children under 12 enter for R30. Trackside parking meanwhile costs R50.
Refreshments will be on sale.
Inquiries: 082-656-8830
BINGO NIGHT
The Forest Hill community will host a bingo night on March 22 at Protea Place of Safety in Blackthorne Avenue at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will also host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground next to Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital) on Sunday and again on March 17, from 7am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
CALLIGRAPHERS
The East Cape Calligraphers will be hosting a special full-day workshop on March 16 by Jenny Meyer of the Cape Friends of Calligraphy Guild in celebration of their 35th year as a guild.
Space is limited.
Inquiries: Debra Fullard, 084-562-3130
BONSAI AGM
The AGM of the Eastern Province Bonsai Society will take place on Saturday from 11am at the Newton Park Methodist Church on the corner of Third Avenue and Newton Street.
Please note, this meeting is for members only.
Inquiries: Jenny Shute, 083-999-1058
FLOATING BOOK FAIR
Visit the world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, at the Port of Port Elizabeth until March 17.
A payment of R10 will get you in.
The vessel is open to the public from Tuesdays to Thursdays from 11am to 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 1pm to 8pm.
Explore more than 5,000 book titles and meet the international crew.
CLARRIES TENNIS CLUB
Come and enjoy some social tennis each Saturday at Clarendon Park Primary School from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Inquiries: Gavin, 083-378-8294
MUSIC PRODUCTION
The Port Elizabeth Music Society presents Xandi van Dijk (viola), Kärt Ruubel (piano) and Heidri Faber (clarinet), on Wednesday March 27 at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus auditorium at 7pm.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost for non-members is R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, and R40 for scholars.
Inquiries: Dr Erika Bothma, 082-308-4494
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
