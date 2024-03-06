Boomers are famed for the post-war youthquake, Gen X is frowned upon for being stuck in the past and Millennials will forever be remembered as the digital rebels who took to the internet to stage protests. Gen Z, on the other hand, like the generations before them, seem to be the ultimate rebels.
Known for tenacity and informal attitudes in workplaces, Generation Z (born 1997 to 2013) has redefined how many of us look at trauma and self-care. They've also redefined club culture and being sober or sober curious (those looking into exploring a sober life).
Reports have claimed the new motley crew has looked to drinking less alcohol and embracing healthier habits.
“They drink 20% less than Millennials, and Millennials drink less than the previous generation. Gen Z chooses moderation rather than abstinence,” recent reports showed.
Additionally, consumer tracking data found youths in several countries, including South Africa, were not invested in spending their money on alcohol.
However, while they've dropped the six packs and quarts, it seems Gen Z isn't dropping the puff and pass variety.
In a health study with updates this year, researchers found “Gen Z drug use outpaces all other age groups”. The top three drug types of choice included prescription medicines such as benzodiazepine, which is typically used for anxiety, muscle spasms and brain-related issues such as seizures.
The second most used drug by the group is opioids, which increased between 2021 and 2022 (from 1.07-million to 1.12-million). The most-used drug by Gen Z in the 21 to 25 age group in 2023 was marijuana, which has continued to increase by 1-million since 2021 and 2022.
Gen Z is saying no to alcohol, but yes to drugs
Following in the footsteps of Millennials, the young generation is drinking less than their predecessors but they are trading booze for other bad habits
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: 123RF/everyonensk
Methamphetamines, used for attention deficit disorders, which have been a scourge with previous generations, were considerably lower for Gen Z along with inhalant drugs that reportedly only had prevalence among the 12 to 14 age range.
Locally, painkillers and other prescription drugs have become a problem.
In a recent interview, Dr Shaquir Salduker warned that young people put on antidepressants will likely limit their ability to deal with adversity.
“We need bad days, we need stress, we need anxiety to grow, to learn coping skills. I think one has to be holistic when you look at these drugs. They're not all bad but they're not all good either.”
He said the drugs are best used with the advice of psychiatrists and physical therapists, specially since psychedelic-assisted therapy is on the rise.
Like many young uns looking to break the rules, many Gen Zers locally are turning to cough syrups for their turn-ups. Popularly known as sizzurp or “the purple juice” for Millennials and Gen X who may have come across it in rap tracks that dominated the 2000s, the mixture of codeine and sugary drinks featured in Lil Nas X's viral Old Town Road. The solution made a comeback during the earlier pandemic years with Gen Z looking to enhance the sizzurp experience by mixing it with alcohol.
“It's like making your own alcohol at home,” one responded in a study compiled for the South African Journal of Child Health.
Image: EDUARDO MUNOZ
Late last year, City Press reported on colourful combinations that were dominant in townships as unemployed youths leaned on highly addictive mixtures to cope with their financial situations.
The nightmarish drinks can feature Alcophyllex (cough meds) and Stilpane (analgesics) in the mix. As a generation led by specific niche trends, Gen Zers in the Child Health study admitted to being propelled by what was current on social media. This could also explain the drop in alcohol use that saw respondents pinch pennies with cough syrup solutions that can produce 2-litre drinks.
“When we are watching those people, we want to fit in. Anything that is trending on Instagram is the one we'd like. So, it seems like some 'swag' is good,” a male respondent said.
Being clandestine is also part of the allure as kids can consume these mixtures without being caught, adding products which would allow them to conceal the alcohol.
As with many trends introducing dangerous new and old methods of drug abuse, rehabilitation centre South Africa Rehab said youths who have embraced sobriety have done so for three reasons. While the digital world can be overwhelming, with too much information, it has revealed to Gen Z sober trends that are out there. Their positive approach to mental health has also played a role in pushing them towards dealing with stressors away from alcohol. They also claim peer pressure around drinking has declined in South Africa. However, they do warn “today’s youth are not immune to substance abuse”.
“While Gen Z appears to be leading the charge towards a sober future, it’s essential for South Africans not to overlook the mental health challenges this generation faces. The decision to abstain from substances should be met with increased investment in mental health support, paving the way for a healthier, happier society.
“As someone invested in the treatment and recovery from addiction, it’s an exciting prospect to see a generation taking such proactive steps to safeguard their futures. We must be there to support them, foster this positive trend, and remember sobriety is not only about substances. It’s a holistic commitment to health and wellbeing.”
