‘We are eternally proud’ — Mzansi celebs celebrate Tyla’s Grammy win

05 February 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Tyla with her Best African Music Performance award at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4 2024.
Image: DAVID SWANSON

Mzansi is beaming with pride as South Africans celebrate Tyla for her Grammy Award.

The singer bagged the Best African Music Performance award for her chart-topping song Water. 

This is the inaugural year for the category and Tyla was up against Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Ayra Starr (Rush), Burna Boy (City Boys) and Davido featuring Musa Keys (Unavailable).

Tyla topped trending lists as Mzansi stars took to their timelines to praise her for the win.

Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs, Tyla winning a Grammy. Ya ne South Africa is the girl she thinks she is,” said singer and actress Nandi Madida. 

“Big up Tyla. We are eternally proud,” wrote EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. 

Read the social media posts below: 

