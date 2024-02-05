‘This is crazy’, says Tyla after winning her first Grammy

In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26 last year.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Tyla was elated on Monday after winning her first Grammy Award.
The singer won the Best African Music Performance award for her song Water.
This is the inaugural year for the category, and Tyla was up against Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Ayra Starr (Rush), Burna Boy (City Boys), and Davido featuring Musa Keys (Unavailable).
"This is crazy. I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," Tyla said when she accepted the award.
"If you don't know me, my name is Tyla. I'm from South Africa. Last year God decided to change my whole life. So thank you so much to God, and thank you to my team and my family. I know my mother is crying somewhere in here. Thank you to the recording academy for this category. It's so important. I know I'm forgetting some things but I won a Grammy."
