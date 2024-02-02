×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Gqeberha magician lands dream part on TV show

Peel and Li Lau will have something up their sleeve in highly rated US series

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 02 February 2024

Gqeberha-born Brendon Peel’s whole life has been about magic, but the most magical thing to ever happen to him was when he was chosen to be featured on the number one TV magic show in the world — Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The mentalist and magician will be on the show alongside his longtime sidekick, Li Lau, on February 16...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read