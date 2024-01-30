Moozlie 'back in the studio' gearing up to make her musical comeback

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena is gearing up to make a musical comeback.
The media personality and rapper had shifted her focus from music to assume a role as a creative director for Era By DJ Zinhle and Drip, and fulfil her duties as an MC.
Now, while juggling all her commitments, she is back in the studio and can't wait to share her music with the world again.
“It’s going to Baby Boy and Blanco. I’m back in the studio, I’m super thrilled. I’m sounding f***en crazy too if I can say so myself. I’m looking forward to collaborating. That’s how I’m going to get into this new year because my network is crazy. I could call anyone so I’m excited for what’s to come,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Moozlie has been in the entertainment industry for a more than a decade and throughout the years she's successfully been able to reinvent herself and evolve.
She is one of the most sought-after MCs in Mzansi, is an award-winning rapper and was crowned as GQ's Best Dressed Woman.
“As you grow and you evolve, you always want what you do to be bigger than you. With this I've been able to learn about retail on another level, I've been able to learn about marketing and that's bigger than me,” she previously told TshisaLIVE.
“I've always been an independent artist so I need to just take things one day at a time. Being a black female independent artist ownership has been the most important thing for me and has taught me so much, especially having that tag in a male-dominated space in a world that's so unfairly screwed towards females.
“I definitely have my days where I just want to be recognised as an equal, because I'm just a rapper, but nine days out of 10 I would rather you call me a female rapper, because being that is what has given me a competitive edge and flair, and I hope that young girls coming into the game don't grow tired of it because that's what makes you different.”
