Luxury lodge open to public again after heavy rainfall

By Herald Reporter - 26 January 2024
Inzolo Lodge near Makhanda, is ready to receive guests again
Image: SUPPLIED

Set in seclusion on the side of a hill overlooking a valley, the uniquely private nature of Lalibela Game Reserve’s Inzolo Lodge proved to be its undoing after much-needed rains arrived on the reserve and blocked access to the lodge.

But, with a bit of ingenuity and teamwork, Inzolo Lodge near Makhanda is ready once again to welcome guests.

In October, Lalibela was hit by a massive downpour that ended an almost-seven-year drought in the region, flooding rivers and washing away the roads offering accessibility to Inzolo Lodge.

Its distinctive hillside location made it impossible for the Lalibela team to use alternative routes to get guests to and from the lodge, and Inzolo had to be closed until repairs could be carried out.

In the period that followed the flood devastation, while guests were accommodated at the reserve’s five other luxury accommodation offerings, the Lalibela team set out to rebuild the roads and construct a series of small bridges over the rivers.

Within a month, access had been restored, and guests are now being welcomed back in time for the peak season.

“We’re excited to welcome our guests back to Inzolo Lodge to share the beauty of the space,” Lalibela Game Reserve chief executive Johann Lombard said.

“These recent challenges have only strengthened our commitment to providing an unparalleled escape for those seeking a luxury getaway.”

The lodge makes the most of the surrounding views with lounges and dining areas that seamlessly transition into the landscape.

Guests have the option of booking a big five walking safari or a night drive
Image: SUPPLIED

A large terrace provides a viewing deck that extends into an outdoor dining area, while the pool is framed by indigenous flora and exposed rock formations.

Each of the four chalets next to the main lodge provides panoramic views over the bush.

The chalets, each sleeping two people, are designed with comfort and luxury in mind — each en suite chalet has a private balcony for observing the surrounding bush and wildlife, as well as a unique shower that offers a private view of the valley.

Each stay at Inzolo includes not only accommodation and food and drinks (excluding premium wines and spirits), but also two game drives, one in the evening and another in the morning.

Each game drive lasts between three to four hours, with a sundowner stop at sunset and a coffee stop in the morning.

Guests have the additional option of booking a big five walking safari or a night drive during their stay.

